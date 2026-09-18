Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday September 23 2016
No small beer as Tarbert almost runs out of cash
The repercussions might have been severe in Tarbert last weekend.
The music festival was under way, revellers by the score were working up a fierce drouth and this, of course, was the time the bank cash machine chose to keel over.
With the Bank of Scotland autoteller out of commission, pressure rapidly mounted on village cash stocks.
Mindful that pensions had to be paid, Tarbert Post Office is understood to have been forced to ration supplies.
The local supermarket, too, reportedly had to limit cashback payouts.
As the festival carried on into a sunny Saturday and visitor numbers grew along with thirst levels, rumblings of discontent were mounting in Tarbert hostelries.
Disaster was, however, narrowly averted when the machine was repaired on Saturday morning.
A Bank of Scotland spokesperson told The Advertiser: ‘Our ATM in Tarbert was out of service for part of the weekend due to a technical fault but was repaired and fully up and running on Saturday morning.
‘We recognise the music festival is a major event for the town so took the decision to open our branch on Saturday to ensure those attending the event were able to get access to cash.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 22 2006
Carnage at Kilmelford fish farm - other farms warned to increase security
An Argyll fish farm faces a damages bill of more than £500,000 after members of an animal rights group destroyed property and cut fish cages to release stocks of halibut.
Kames Marine Fish Farm, near Kilmelford, which has been running for 34 years and employs 37 people locally, was attacked between 10pm last Wednesday and 6am last Thursday.
Other fish farms throughout Scotland are being warned to increase their security.
The actions of the protesters have been posted on a website where they boast of destroying cages to release the harvest halibut after breaking into the property.
The report states: ‘Having finished liberating the fish we boarded the farm’s ship, smashed everything we could, including the controls, the radar, the GPS system and all the keys, finishing by emptying a fire extinguisher inside the cabin and shutting the door.’
The report ends: ‘Finally, we broke into an on-site Portakabin, destroying all the clothing and paperwork inside, as well as destroying a computer and a mobile phone with an axe.
We then repeated the fire-extinguisher trick, this time with two.’
Stuart Cannon, the fish farm’s owner, told The Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘It has been a devastating blow both financially and for our customers.
‘Such mindless vandalism has resulted in a high percentage of the fish being disorientated.
They are starving and we are finding them washed up on the beach.
No-one is gaining here except the black headed gulls and the crows.
We want the public to realise how stupid this is.’
Police enquiries are still on-going and they are keen to speak to residents in the area and motorists travelling on the A816 Oban to Lochgilphead road and the Degnish road.
Detective Neil Thomson, Oban Police Office, said on Sunday: ‘Likewise, we are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a two-toned Leyland Daf motor vehicle which was seen about 7pm in the Degnish road area on Wednesday evening.’
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 19 1986
Angus flies the flag in Kenya
Minard teenager Angus King came up with a unique way of saying thank you to the people of Mid Argyll who helped him on his way to the trip of a lifetime this summer.
He was the first of a team of schoolboys to reach the top of Mount Kenya’s third highest peak, Point Lenana at 16,355 feet and once there, he flew the St Andrews flag.
‘That was my way of saying thanks to the people locally and throughout Scotland who supported me,’ Angus explained last week, shortly after returning from the gruelling five-week expedition organised by the British Schoolboys Exploring Society.
He was the only Scot among 50 Britons who took part in the expedition, the first one to a hot climate in the society’s 54 years, which combined training, scientific field work and adventure in a challenging environment.
And despite the hard work involved, Angus says he would have no hesitation in repeating the experience, which he highly recommends to others.
‘If anyone else gets the chance to join such an expedition, they must take it,’ he said.
‘You just can’t imagine how good an experience it is.
I saw a lot of people who were on the edge of life, just surviving and no more, and it makes you appreciate how lucky we in the West are.’
Training for the expedition was left up to each member, but for Angus it consisted of activities that he enjoys anyway, like walking the hills around Minard.
Fond of outdoor pursuits, he didn’t find the expedition too strenuous and loved every minute of it.
‘Anyone who was not fit enough would not get much out of it,’ he explained, ‘so it really is worth getting in enough training.’
And he added: ‘I would love to do it again, I will probably join the Young Explorers’ Trust and they will keep me informed of any future expedition.’
It was a tremendous experience for Angus, who finished his final term at Keil School in Dumbarton this year and is a former pupil of Minard primary; he is taking a year off and hopes to go on to college later.
Meantime, he is very grateful to all the people who supported him in his attempt to raise the £1,650 to pay for this African trip.
He collected some of the cash through fund-raising efforts, including a sponsored walk along the West Highland Way.
He sends his thanks to all who gave financial and practical support.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday September 20 1966
New uniform is popular with the pupils
After the upheaval of flitting, children at Lochgilphead have settled down happily in their new junior secondary school, which was opened officially yesterday by Mr Bruce Millan, Joint Under Secretary of State for Scotland.
Mr Donald J. Cross, headmaster, is encouraging the wearing of the school uniform and the enthusiastic way in which the children are responding may be gauged from the numbers of youngsters at the opening ceremony who appeared in the approved dress.
The dark blazers with grey trousers for the boys and grey skirts for the girls make a smart ensemble neatly set off by the blue and green scarves, ties and badges.
Many of the girls favour knee-length white hose with the outfit.
The badge has been designed by the school’s art department and these, as well as the ties and scarves, are sold in the school itself at a small profit which goes to augment school funds.
The trend has brought additional business to the town’s drapers and one shop owner said that for a time he had had a job keeping up with the demand for blazers.
Said Mr Cross: ‘There is no coercion.
We leave it entirely up to the children and their parents.
I am very pleased indeed at the way they have responded.’
The total roll at the new school is 385; 178 primary children and 207 in the secondary department.
This is a little less than last year when the roll was 392.
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