1986: Pictured with Jacqueline, his first wooden canoe, is Jackie Kay of Ardrishaig boatyard.

1986: Pictured with Jacqueline, his first wooden canoe, is Jackie Kay of Ardrishaig boatyard.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday September 19 1986



Angus flies the flag in Kenya

Minard teenager Angus King came up with a unique way of saying thank you to the people of Mid Argyll who helped him on his way to the trip of a lifetime this summer.



He was the first of a team of schoolboys to reach the top of Mount Kenya’s third highest peak, Point Lenana at 16,355 feet and once there, he flew the St Andrews flag.



‘That was my way of saying thanks to the people locally and throughout Scotland who supported me,’ Angus explained last week, shortly after returning from the gruelling five-week expedition organised by the British Schoolboys Exploring Society.



He was the only Scot among 50 Britons who took part in the expedition, the first one to a hot climate in the society’s 54 years, which combined training, scientific field work and adventure in a challenging environment.



And despite the hard work involved, Angus says he would have no hesitation in repeating the experience, which he highly recommends to others.

‘If anyone else gets the chance to join such an expedition, they must take it,’ he said.



‘You just can’t imagine how good an experience it is.



I saw a lot of people who were on the edge of life, just surviving and no more, and it makes you appreciate how lucky we in the West are.’

Training for the expedition was left up to each member, but for Angus it consisted of activities that he enjoys anyway, like walking the hills around Minard.



Fond of outdoor pursuits, he didn’t find the expedition too strenuous and loved every minute of it.



‘Anyone who was not fit enough would not get much out of it,’ he explained, ‘so it really is worth getting in enough training.’



And he added: ‘I would love to do it again, I will probably join the Young Explorers’ Trust and they will keep me informed of any future expedition.’

It was a tremendous experience for Angus, who finished his final term at Keil School in Dumbarton this year and is a former pupil of Minard primary; he is taking a year off and hopes to go on to college later.



Meantime, he is very grateful to all the people who supported him in his attempt to raise the £1,650 to pay for this African trip.



He collected some of the cash through fund-raising efforts, including a sponsored walk along the West Highland Way.



He sends his thanks to all who gave financial and practical support.