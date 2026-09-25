TEN YEARS AGO

Friday September 30 2016



Stunning Bronze Age hoard discovered near Cairndow

They lay undisturbed for millennia on the banks of Loch Fyne, just under the soil surface - now three bronze axe heads are set to rewrite the history of Argyll.



The hoard was found by metal detector enthusiast Derek MacLennan during a special weekend-long event for metal detectorists near Cairndow.



The bronze axe heads, each approximately four inches (10cm) long by three wide (7.5cm), were discovered in pouring rain last Saturday at an undisclosed location - but, remarkably, lay just nine inches (23cm) underneath the surface.



Among the amateur metal detectorists from Scotland and beyond, Edinburgh-based professional archaeologist Stuart Campbell from the Treasure Trove Unit was on site.



His view is that the find is ‘very significant.’



He said: ‘There hasn’t been a recent find like this in Argyll.



In terms of research and the context it was found in, it is very significant.



We do have similar objects in collections elsewhere, but few are as old as these appear to be.



They are typical of the very earliest metal tools within the British Isles, and date back to between 2,000 and 2,300 BC, the early Bronze Age.’

Plenty of interesting objects were found across Ardkinglas Estate over the weekend, including coins dating back to the 13th century and numerous shell casings and mortar tail fins dating back to the days when Loch Fyne was a Second World War training ground.



Another significant find was a gold-plated carved insular mount from the 7th or 8th century.



This, in fact, was the headline-grabber prior to the axe heads turning up.



Describing his feelings as he lifted the sod to uncover the hoard, 49-year-old Derek MacLennan said: ‘When I saw the unmistakable green colour of 4,000-year-old bronze, the feelings almost overwhelmed me.



I can only describe it as a mixture of shock and absolute jubilation.’



Mr Campbell continued: ‘Argyll was enormously important in the early Bronze Age, as one of the main routes from Ireland.



This is a very significant find.’