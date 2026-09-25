Find out what was in the news on this date 10, 20, 40 and 60 years ago.
TEN YEARS AGO
Friday September 30 2016
Stunning Bronze Age hoard discovered near Cairndow
They lay undisturbed for millennia on the banks of Loch Fyne, just under the soil surface - now three bronze axe heads are set to rewrite the history of Argyll.
The hoard was found by metal detector enthusiast Derek MacLennan during a special weekend-long event for metal detectorists near Cairndow.
The bronze axe heads, each approximately four inches (10cm) long by three wide (7.5cm), were discovered in pouring rain last Saturday at an undisclosed location - but, remarkably, lay just nine inches (23cm) underneath the surface.
Among the amateur metal detectorists from Scotland and beyond, Edinburgh-based professional archaeologist Stuart Campbell from the Treasure Trove Unit was on site.
His view is that the find is ‘very significant.’
He said: ‘There hasn’t been a recent find like this in Argyll.
In terms of research and the context it was found in, it is very significant.
We do have similar objects in collections elsewhere, but few are as old as these appear to be.
They are typical of the very earliest metal tools within the British Isles, and date back to between 2,000 and 2,300 BC, the early Bronze Age.’
Plenty of interesting objects were found across Ardkinglas Estate over the weekend, including coins dating back to the 13th century and numerous shell casings and mortar tail fins dating back to the days when Loch Fyne was a Second World War training ground.
Another significant find was a gold-plated carved insular mount from the 7th or 8th century.
This, in fact, was the headline-grabber prior to the axe heads turning up.
Describing his feelings as he lifted the sod to uncover the hoard, 49-year-old Derek MacLennan said: ‘When I saw the unmistakable green colour of 4,000-year-old bronze, the feelings almost overwhelmed me.
I can only describe it as a mixture of shock and absolute jubilation.’
Mr Campbell continued: ‘Argyll was enormously important in the early Bronze Age, as one of the main routes from Ireland.
This is a very significant find.’
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 29 2006
Postie retires after 38 years but struggles to leave early mornings behind him
Local postie Colin MacGregor has retired after 38 years of doing his rounds.
The 59-year-old Ardrishaig man was invited to Lochgilphead Sorting Office on Friday September 22 for a presentation after officially finishing work three weeks ago.
He was presented with his very own red post bike and a beautiful, framed memento with pictures of Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig and Inveraray.
Steve McEwan, delivery office manager, said: ‘It’s been a pleasure working with him.
I hope he enjoys his retirement.’
Colin thanked his colleagues for the gifts and said: ‘There’s been some good times, we’ve had some good laughs.’
Colin started as a postie at the age of 21.
He would deliver the mail in Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig and go out to Stronachullin, Achnamara, Lochgair, Cairnbaan and Crinan, all on his trusty bicycle.
After 20 years he became a PHG (Postman High Grade), which involved more office work, but he still always did his rounds.
All those years as a postman have left an effect on Colin.
‘I’m still waking up at 3am!
But at least now I can go back to sleep,’ he said.
Since his retirement Colin has been enjoying visiting his children and grandchildren in Manchester but is now looking for another job to keep him busy.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Friday September 26 1986
Greenpeace say waste washed up on Mid Argyll and Islay
Conservation group Greenpeace believe that evidence of radio-active contamination may have been found in Mid Argyll and Islay.
Two triangular discs, released from Sellafield in Cumbria as part of a scientific experiment were washed up during August at Loch Caolisport, near Ellary, and on the beach at Ardbeg on Islay.
One thousand yellow discs, bearing a black symbol on one side and a message from Greenpeace on the other, were put into the sea at Sellafield (Windscale) on April 1, to find out which beaches were in danger of being contaminated by radio-active waste from the plant.
It read: ‘This disc was released at the mouth of the radio-active waste discharge pipe at Windscale.
It is part of a scientific experiment being conducted by Greenpeace in order to discover which beaches are being contaminated by the Windscale plant.
In order to help with this experiment please return it to Greenpeace stating when and where was found.’
Teenager Donnie MacNeill of Ardbeg found the discs on Islay and another was found at Caolisport and returned to Greenpeace by the finder from Kilmichael Glassary.
At the Greenpeace London office, Mr Paul Draper told The Advertiser this week: ‘These discs were put into the water to show where sea currents would carry any pollution from the waste discharge pipe.
‘The one from Loch Caolisport is now being analysed and we believe there may be some contamination there.
We believe this experiment shows that waste is being carried to Scottish shores.’
To date, more than 700 of the discs have come ashore in Cumbria, and so far, only those found in Mid Argyll and Islay have been returned to Greenpeace from Scotland.
However, Mr Draper warned that there could be more.
Recently, Argyll and Bute District Council agreed to contribute over £300 to a scheme being set up by Strathclyde Regional Council to set up a radio-active pollution monitoring system.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
Tuesday September 27, 1966
Lochgilphead’s £430,000 school opened
Argyll’s lead in using industrialised techniques in the building of new schools was praised on Monday by Mr Bruce Millan, M.P., Under-Secretary of State for Scotland, when he officially opened the £430,000 new Lochgilphead School.
Magnificently situated behind Manse Brae and technically outwith the burgh, the school replaces a structure where the last major building took place in 1926.
The new school comprises a primary department of rooms and a secondary department of 16, together with gymnasium, hall, library, and dining facilities.
Having the burgh motto ‘Dochas’ (Hope), the school has a roll of 385 and serves mainly Lochgilphead, Ardrishaig, and the surrounding district.
Between 200 and 250 guests attended the opening ceremony, at which Mr J. G. Mathieson, county convener, was in the chair.
Mr Mathieson said that the county council was very proud of the architect, engineer, surveyor, measurers, and most of all of the workmen who had built this magnificent school.
‘I hope the parents of Lochgilphead and Mid Argyll, the teachers at this great school and the pupils will appreciate and cherish this building.’
Mr Mathieson expressed personal disappointment that it had been decided not to upgrade Lochgilphead School to the status of a full-scale school with six-year secondary courses; but this decision had been taken after a most careful investigation by the director of education which had found that the numbers to justify this were not there.
He told pupils: ‘You must cherish this school and, when you leave, your old school tie.
Many people today denounce the old school tie, but it is a great thing to maintain the link with one’s own school.’
Mr Millan, who is Member of Parliament for the Craigton division of Glasgow, described the school opening as a very happy occasion, because the old school had really been a rather unsatisfactory place for many years in the past.
There was a very large school-building programme on hand in Scotland, and the Secretary of State was keen that it should be gone ahead with, particularly in view of the fact that the raising of the school-leaving age was just round the corner.
This called for good planning to ensure that schools were completed on time and at a reasonable cost.
In this respect an industrial building system could be very helpful.
‘I congratulate Argyll County Council for taking the initiative and deciding to build three new schools, Dunoon Grammar, Lochgilphead, and the new secondary at Campbeltown which I hope will be started next year – using this system.
It does not mean unpleasant building or institutional building; it is simply an efficient and effective way of getting schools ready as we want them.’
The Minister said that he had been impressed by the school’s airy corridors and excellent facilities.
The Secretary of State now had proposals to reorganise secondary education on comprehensive lines.
‘Simply, I think that means that we are trying to introduce a system of education in which every child will be able to fulfil his capabilities to the utmost.’
All pupils, regardless of ability, would get the education best suited to their talents, a relevant education.
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