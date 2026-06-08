Five young musicians from Fèis an Tairbeirt made the trip over to Lochranza for a fun day of group work and games with Fèis Arainn’s Junior Trad Band led by local musicians Gillian Frame and Findlay Napier.

It was the second part of an exchange trip to continue the collaboration and build on the musical connections made when young learners from Arran visited Tarbert in March.

The participants learnt arrangements for two Arran Gaelic songs which they performed for parents at the end of the day.

Fèis an Tairbeirt chairperson Alison McBride said: “Moran taing to the committee and young learners of Fèis Arainn for their wonderful welcome and warm hospitality. Our pupils had a brilliant day and got so much from it.