The musical bonds between Tarbert and Arran have grown stronger following a successful exchange programme.
Five young musicians from Fèis an Tairbeirt made the trip over to Lochranza for a fun day of group work and games with Fèis Arainn’s Junior Trad Band led by local musicians Gillian Frame and Findlay Napier.
It was the second part of an exchange trip to continue the collaboration and build on the musical connections made when young learners from Arran visited Tarbert in March.
The participants learnt arrangements for two Arran Gaelic songs which they performed for parents at the end of the day.
Fèis an Tairbeirt chairperson Alison McBride said: “Moran taing to the committee and young learners of Fèis Arainn for their wonderful welcome and warm hospitality. Our pupils had a brilliant day and got so much from it.
“It was great to bring these young traditional music students together and give them the opportunity to learn to play with other people of a similar age and who share similar interests.
“In between the learning and playing there was also time for a visit to explore Lochranza Castle.
“Hopefully we can continue to build on the friendships that have been struck up during this exchange and we’ll look to explore ideas for future workshops so we can return again soon.”
Fèis Arainn Committee member Alistair Paul added, “It was great to see from the smiles on the faces of those taking part how much they had enjoyed the day.
“A big thanks is due to our friends at Fèis an Tairbeirt who helped us make this happen and to The Tinderbox Collective for their generous sponsorship of the event as part of the Scottish Youth Music Exchange.
“Hopefully this will be the first of many similar events."
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