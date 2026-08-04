Debbie-Ann Doig, founder of The Self-Care Habit and author of numerous books and blogs on mental and emotional wellbeing, is on a one-woman mission to remind people that looking after themselves is not a luxury, it is a necessity.
Through her guided journal, books, workshops and community sessions, Debbie-Ann hopes to encourage people to take small, simple steps that can build realistic self-care habits that fit into daily life.
After living with ulcerative colitis since 2010, Debbie-Ann discovered first hand how closely stress and wellbeing are connected. Recognising that self-care is not a cure, she found that making it part of her daily routine helped her better cope with the challenges of living with a long-term health condition.
Her experience led to the creation of ‘Make Self-Care A Habit’, a practical journal designed to help people slow down, reflect and build positive habits one day at a time. Filled with prompts, exercises and gentle encouragement, the journal is suitable for people who are completely new to self-care and those who want to be more intentional about making time for themselves.
Building on the success of her journal, she also hosts local Self-Care Habit workshops on Arran. The sessions cover various topics, including meditation, gratitude, journaling, relaxation techniques, healthy habits and goal setting.
The workshops are open to adults of all ages, locals and visitors, and can also be held privately for group sessions, friends, workplaces, community groups, wellbeing events, team building days, women’s groups or special occasions.
Debbie-Ann said: “Self-Care can be as simple as taking a walk on the beach, practising gratitude, reading a few pages of a book, spending five minutes meditating or simply giving yourself permission to rest. It’s about creating small habits that, over time, make a big difference.”
Living on Arran has played a significant role in shaping Debbie-Ann’s philosophy. Surrounded by beaches, forests and breath-taking scenery, she believes nature is one of the islands greatest resources and encourages people to reconnect with the outdoors as part of their self-care routine.
She added: “Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated, expensive or time-consuming. By making it a habit rather than an afterthought, everyone can invest in their own wellbeing.”
Debbie-Ann’s Sunday summer sessions are running until the end of August at Heather Lodge in Brodick every Sunday between 6pm and 7pm.
Further information about The Self-Care Habit, upcoming workshops or Debbie-Ann’s guided journal, can be found at www.theselfcarehabit.co.uk
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.