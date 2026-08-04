Through her guided journal, books, workshops and community sessions, Debbie-Ann hopes to encourage people to take small, simple steps that can build realistic self-care habits that fit into daily life.

After living with ulcerative colitis since 2010, Debbie-Ann discovered first hand how closely stress and wellbeing are connected. Recognising that self-care is not a cure, she found that making it part of her daily routine helped her better cope with the challenges of living with a long-term health condition.

Her experience led to the creation of ‘Make Self-Care A Habit’, a practical journal designed to help people slow down, reflect and build positive habits one day at a time. Filled with prompts, exercises and gentle encouragement, the journal is suitable for people who are completely new to self-care and those who want to be more intentional about making time for themselves.

Building on the success of her journal, she also hosts local Self-Care Habit workshops on Arran. The sessions cover various topics, including meditation, gratitude, journaling, relaxation techniques, healthy habits and goal setting.