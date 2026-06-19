The 20mph speed limit reduction on the island has certainly divided opinion, both online, in casual conversation, and at the island’s proverbial office water cooler: the Brodick Co-op.

Everyone accepts speed limit reductions outside of schools, however, there are many areas where the imposition seems unnecessary and pointless. Rural roads, where there are no pavements and largely devoid of pedestrians, have had the speed limit imposed.

It would appear that the main issue is with the blanket approach: everyone values the goals of a reduction in road accidents and pedestrian fatalities, but they question if the solution deals with a problem that simply does not exist. And why are restrictions being imposed on so many roads, rather than dealing with just the “problem” areas?

Arguments both for and against the 20mph speed limits on Arran mirror those in Wales where the majority of the population oppose the default 20mph speed limit.

The Welsh Government has acknowledged a poor rollout and many are considering reverting non-residential or arterial routes back to 30mph.