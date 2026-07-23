Corrie Hotel, Lamlash Bay Hotel and Auchrannie have been shortlisted among 35 tourism businesses that have been nominated for awards across 14 categories.

Corrie Hotel has been named as a potential winner of the best bar or pub section while Auchrannie and Lamlash Bay Hotels are both up against Crossbasket Castle in Blantyre in the best hotel category.

Auchrannie has also been nominated in the best self catering or exclusive use section, and is the only nominee for the employer of the year award.

Winners of the west of Scotland regional awards will be invited to join winners of South of Scotland, Highlands and Islands, Central and East and Aberdeen City and Shire regions at the national finals, held in Edinburgh in November.

VisitScotland, which hosts the awards, said: “The Scottish Thistle Awards are an important celebration of the best of our tourism and events industry. They recognise those businesses, events, and individuals who work hard to change, innovate, and adapt to create the warm destination and visitor experience that Scotland is famous for.”

Sheila Gilmore from VisitArran said: “Huge congratulations to all Arran’s Regional Thistle Awards finalists. It is absolutely fantastic recognition for the businesses and Arran as a whole - well done all!”

The Scottish Thistle regional winners will be announced at the final which takes place at Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on September 24.