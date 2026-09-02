The family-run business, located in the restored Bank of Scotland building in Brodick, has been shortlisted for both Start-Up Business of the Year and Community Wealth Building Business of the Year.

Founded by Daniel and Vik Steel, Arran Candle Company has enjoyed significant growth, with turnover quadrupling over the past 12 months as demand for its handmade luxury candles and home fragrance collections has grown across Scotland and beyond.

Beyond their own products, the business champions Arran’s creative economy through the Arran Design Collective, an initiative that showcases the work of local artists, makers and designers, and provides local businesses a platform to reach both visitors and residents.