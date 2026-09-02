Isle of Arran Candle Company is flying the flag for Arran by being the only island business being represented at the Ayrshire Business Awards.
The family-run business, located in the restored Bank of Scotland building in Brodick, has been shortlisted for both Start-Up Business of the Year and Community Wealth Building Business of the Year.
Founded by Daniel and Vik Steel, Arran Candle Company has enjoyed significant growth, with turnover quadrupling over the past 12 months as demand for its handmade luxury candles and home fragrance collections has grown across Scotland and beyond.
Beyond their own products, the business champions Arran’s creative economy through the Arran Design Collective, an initiative that showcases the work of local artists, makers and designers, and provides local businesses a platform to reach both visitors and residents.
Daniel and Vik Steel, co-founders of Isle of Arran Candle Company, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be finalists in two categories. As a small family business, this recognition is incredibly special, and being the only business from Arran shortlisted this year makes us especially proud.
"Everything we make is handmade here on the island, and we’ve always believed that growing our business should also help create opportunities for others. From restoring our shop in the heart of Brodick to employing our wonderful small team and supporting fellow local makers through the Arran Design Collective, we’re passionate about investing in Arran’s future."
Ayrshire Business Awards’ Start-Up Business of the Year award recognises exceptional new businesses demonstrating innovation and growth, while the Community Wealth Building Business of the Year category celebrates organisations creating lasting social and economic value within their local communities.
The Ayrshire Business Awards ceremony will take place at Ayr Racecourse on Friday October 2. Winners across the 16 categories will be announced during a formal dinner hosted by television personality Ben Hanlin.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.