Arran Brewery has extended its 25-year streak of winning an award each year after winning several accolades for its beers at the Scotland Indie Beer Awards.
Gerald Michaluk, owner of Arran Brewery, officiated at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) regional competition in Edinburgh, where Arran Dark won three awards and Arran ID, Sunset and Fireside, picked up an award each.
Arran Dark won gold in the category for bottled or canned session dark beers, a session beer being one with a lower alcohol content and a focus on being drinkable and refreshing. Arran Brewery’s Scottish heavy ale was also judged to be the best cask session dark beer, receiving a second gold award.
Third accolade for Arran Dark was the bronze award overall for bottled or canned beer. Head brewer, Yorick Hinchliffe said: “This award is arguably the most prestigious of the three. Being considered the third best bottled beer in Scotland is no small feat and means that we’ve got a great chance in the national finals at next year’s BeerX.
“We’ve had a lot of good feedback from our lovely visitors enjoying Arran Dark at our neighbour, the Wineport so it’s good to know it’s not just the magic of being on beautiful Arran getting to everyone’s heads.”
Yorick was particularly proud of Arran ID’s gold award in the bottled or canned speciality IPA category, saying: “This is quite an accomplishment for our brewery. As a more traditional brewery this is our first real attempt at brewing an IPA with modern methods and to see it flourish on this first attempt is a really good sign for the future.”
The brewery’s pale ale, Sunset and classic winter beer, Fireside, each gained a bronze medal in the bottled or canned British bitter and speciality or flavoured beer categories respectively.
Additionally, Arran Blonde took the bronze medal at the national Indie Beer Award finals, extending the brewery’s winning streak to 26 years. The island brewery has won at least one award every year since 2000.
Further information about Arran Brewery and details about every award won can be found at arranbrewery.co.uk
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