Gerald Michaluk, owner of Arran Brewery, officiated at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) regional competition in Edinburgh, where Arran Dark won three awards and Arran ID, Sunset and Fireside, picked up an award each.

Arran Dark won gold in the category for bottled or canned session dark beers, a session beer being one with a lower alcohol content and a focus on being drinkable and refreshing. Arran Brewery’s Scottish heavy ale was also judged to be the best cask session dark beer, receiving a second gold award.

Third accolade for Arran Dark was the bronze award overall for bottled or canned beer. Head brewer, Yorick Hinchliffe said: “This award is arguably the most prestigious of the three. Being considered the third best bottled beer in Scotland is no small feat and means that we’ve got a great chance in the national finals at next year’s BeerX.