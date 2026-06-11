Isle of Arran Distillers, in partnership with the James Hutton Institute, has released an extremely limited edition of single malt Scotch whisky to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of James Hutton.
James Hutton (1726–1797) is known as the father of modern geology for his redefining work in understanding the planet and is well-known on Arran as he formulated his theory of Unconformities based on rock layering found in Lochranza.
Limited to just 300 bottles, the 13 year old single malt has been matured originally in bourbon barrels for six years before being finished in Australian Cabernet Sauvignon casks for seven years.
The whisky is finished over a significantly longer period compared to Arran’s core range of wine cask-finished single malt whiskies using Port, Amarone and Sauternes wine casks. The choice of cask results in a distinctive and complex character that Arran Distillers describe as “notes of smooth toffee, delicate florals, fruit and sweet spice”.
Formulating the concept of deep time – the slow, continuous processes of erosion, sedimentation, and volcanic activity that shaped and dated the earth to be vastly older than previously estimated - James Hutton recognised the earth as a living, dynamic system shaped over time by cycles of heat, erosion and uplift.
Euan Mitchell, managing director of Arran Distillers said “This Arran single malt is our tribute to a man whose ideas changed how we understand the world around us. The concept of ‘Deep Time’ resonates strongly with whisky making, where patience, maturation and natural processes are everything.”
Professor Colin Campbell, CEO of the James Hutton Institute added: “Arran is of great importance in James Hutton’s story because it is where he saw the very first evidence of an Unconformity in the rocks at Lochranza. This, with other evidence, led to his world changing Theory of the Earth. The island is so rich in geology, and we are delighted funds raised will support the Geopark on the island”.
Available exclusively from Lochranza Distillery, the whisky celebrates James Hutton’s legacy and his deep connection to the island. It can also be purchased online at www.arranwhisky.com/ while stocks last.
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