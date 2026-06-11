James Hutton (1726–1797) is known as the father of modern geology for his redefining work in understanding the planet and is well-known on Arran as he formulated his theory of Unconformities based on rock layering found in Lochranza.

Limited to just 300 bottles, the 13 year old single malt has been matured originally in bourbon barrels for six years before being finished in Australian Cabernet Sauvignon casks for seven years.

The whisky is finished over a significantly longer period compared to Arran’s core range of wine cask-finished single malt whiskies using Port, Amarone and Sauternes wine casks. The choice of cask results in a distinctive and complex character that Arran Distillers describe as “notes of smooth toffee, delicate florals, fruit and sweet spice”.

Formulating the concept of deep time – the slow, continuous processes of erosion, sedimentation, and volcanic activity that shaped and dated the earth to be vastly older than previously estimated - James Hutton recognised the earth as a living, dynamic system shaped over time by cycles of heat, erosion and uplift.