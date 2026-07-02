S6 pupil Eilidh McNeish received the James S Scott Award for Dux at Arran High School’s annual awards ceremony last week.
Eilidh achieved the best results at higher level in her fifth year last summer, earning her the coveted title.
Tom and Lynne McNeish, Eilidh’s parents, were piped into the hall along with headteacher Vicki Lockheart and guest speaker Stuart Watts. The ceremony continued with awards being presented for academic and sporting achievement across all year groups at the school.
In addition to the Dux Award, Eilidh also received the Ian Watt Award, donated by former depute head teacher Ian Watt and awarded for a high level of achievement in all three sciences in S5 and 6, and further school awards for attainment in physics and maths.
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