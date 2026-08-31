The featured artist exhibiting her work in the exhibition space at Arran Library during September will be landscape artist Lisa Derrick.
Growing up loving the outdoors, Lisa spends as much time as she can on Arran, staying in Lamlash where she can look over to Holy Isle.
Graduating from Nottingham Trent in 1994 with a BA in fine art, she pursued a career in teaching but returned to painting after moving to Scotland in 2007.
Drawing on the landscapes around her, Lisa hopes to create paintings that capture the feel of a place as much as how it looks, encouraging the viewer to pause and connect with the restorative qualities of the natural world. Sometimes individual places are recognisable in her work, while other pieces become more abstract.
Lisa said: “I create atmospheric landscapes that explore the relationship between nature, emotion and well-being. Through paint, I seek to capture moments of calm and connection - those quiet encounters with the natural world that allow something within us to soften and still.
“Working in both acrylic and oil, I move between suggestion and ambiguity and the gentle rhythms of recognisable forms. My practice is rooted in the restorative power of landscape and the healing act of painting itself.
“Ultimately, I hope my paintings invite you to pause, breathe and find beauty in the natural world - offering not simply something to look at, but a moment of serenity and a balm for the spirit.”
Arran Library is open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 10am until 1pm. Afternoon opening times on Tuesday and Friday are from 2pm until 5pm, and on Thursday from 2pm until 6pm.
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