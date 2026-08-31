Growing up loving the outdoors, Lisa spends as much time as she can on Arran, staying in Lamlash where she can look over to Holy Isle.

Graduating from Nottingham Trent in 1994 with a BA in fine art, she pursued a career in teaching but returned to painting after moving to Scotland in 2007.

Drawing on the landscapes around her, Lisa hopes to create paintings that capture the feel of a place as much as how it looks, encouraging the viewer to pause and connect with the restorative qualities of the natural world. Sometimes individual places are recognisable in her work, while other pieces become more abstract.