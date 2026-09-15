Allan Attkins is a prodigious creator of music videos, many of which feature Arran’s scenic landscape, and now he has an international following which has seen him scale the heights of the Timbaland $100,000 worldwide contest run by Orbiiit.com, with him currently sitting in the top three.

“I love music, I love writing and discovered I’m good at editing and producing with the new AI tools,” Allan told the Banner.

“What started out as fun has turned into an opportunity to grow with this global talent contest. My music has taken me to the fourth round and I’m in third place so hopefully I will go further with the help of more votes.”

Allan has been involved in the performing arts from a very young age, acting first at the age of just seven at the Mitchell Theatre in Glasgow and then attending the Scottish Ballet school in Knightswood. While he was at school Allan acted in small roles on television and, when he was 16, he had a part in the film Small Faces.

When he left school Allan trained in musical theatre, but he believes he has now found his perfect creative niche.

“I had a late ADHD diagnosis, and I feel I have now found my passion where I can use my knowledge and concentrate. I’m amazed at my success as I often doubt myself.

“I’d love to have even more support and more votes in this contest so I can take my passion further. Even if I don’t succeed in this contest, that’ll be ok as I make the songs out of the love for music and videos.”