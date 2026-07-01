Over £1,400 was raised for the Dalmally-based charity at the annual event which will now be able to feed 73 children every day for a year.

Alison Page, Mary’s Meals community volunteer, was delighted with the ongoing success of the fundraiser that is so well-supported on the island. She said: “The amazing sum of £1,400 was raised for Mary’s Meals at our annual coffee morning hosted in Brodick Church Hall.

“Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their generosity on the happy day.

“A huge shout out to my terrific team of bakers and helpers who are magnificent in every way.

“It costs just £19.15 to feed a hungry child for a school year and the money raised will help provide 73 more children with hope for a brighter future.

“Well done Arran, you’re wonderful!”