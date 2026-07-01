Supporters at this year’s Mary’s Meals coffee morning at Brodick Church Hall have once again demonstrated their commitment to the charity by helping to raise a four-figure sum.
Over £1,400 was raised for the Dalmally-based charity at the annual event which will now be able to feed 73 children every day for a year.
Alison Page, Mary’s Meals community volunteer, was delighted with the ongoing success of the fundraiser that is so well-supported on the island. She said: “The amazing sum of £1,400 was raised for Mary’s Meals at our annual coffee morning hosted in Brodick Church Hall.
“Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their generosity on the happy day.
“A huge shout out to my terrific team of bakers and helpers who are magnificent in every way.
“It costs just £19.15 to feed a hungry child for a school year and the money raised will help provide 73 more children with hope for a brighter future.
“Well done Arran, you’re wonderful!”
The Mary’s Meals coffee mornings include copious amounts of delicious home baking and are very social affairs with a raffle and tombola adding to the attractions. Music, provided this year by Carol Harwood and Arcadia, adds to the jovial atmosphere.
Mary’s Meals provides life-changing school meals for children living in some of the world’s poorest communities. The charity started in 2002, feeding 200 children in Malawi, it now feeds more than three million children in 16 of the world’s poorest countries every school day.
Further information about Mary’s Meals can be found at www.marysmeals.org.uk/
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