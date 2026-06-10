The initiative is part of a 186 kilometre Stride for Palestinians fundraiser, organised by MAP, that is taking place between May 15 and June 26.

Co-Chairs of Arran for Palestine, Jay Kramer and Sheridan Waldon, said: “On Saturday June 20, we are inviting Arran residents and visitors to join us on a group walk at 11am from Brodick Ferry Port to the Wine Port where we will stop for lunch.

“We will be waving flags and rattling buckets for donations. Raising money for MAP is urgently needed. Gaza is still blockaded and the attacks continue even though we are told there is a ceasefire in place.

“Palestinians are losing their lives every day in Gaza and the occupied territories. We look forward to people joining us on our walk on June 20 to show solidarity and unity to the Palestinian community.”

The Stride for Palestinians fundraising initiative invites groups and individuals to walk, run or push 186 kilometres – the distance from Nablus, a city in the West Bank, to South Gaza.

Further information about the initiative, and the work of Medical Aid for Palestinians, can be found at www.map.org.uk/