Despite not meeting the 80 per cent target, Ayrshire and Arran’s figures are an improvement on the national figures which show that across Scotland, 56.7 per cent of 11,048 stroke patients received the care set by national standards.

According to the 2025 Scottish Stroke Improvement Programme there were 794 strokes in the NHS Ayrshire and Arran region. The total number of confirmed strokes in the region dropped from 876 in 2024 to 794 in 2025, a reduction of 82.

In Ayrshire and Arran, 59.1 per cent of stroke patients received the necessary standards of treatment, however, more than four out of 10 stroke patients did not receive the necessary stroke care last year.

The stroke bundle, which includes aspirin, access to a stroke unit, brain imaging and swallow screening, gives patients the best chance of survival in the critical hours after a stroke.

Joanne Graham, director of service delivery at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), said: "CHSS is already supporting stroke survivors across Scotland and we remain ready to build upon our current support in Ayrshire and Arran to ensure more people can rebuild their lives after stroke, regardless of where they live or their circumstances.

“While we welcome the number of strokes dropping in Ayrshire and Arran and a small rise in the number of people receiving the inpatient bundle, more work remains to be done to achieve the Scottish Government’s 80 per cent target.

“Unfortunately, this is the eighth straight year that the Scottish Government has failed to hit its own targets for stroke care. They are failing stroke survivors and our NHS colleagues who are doing the absolute best they can with the inadequate resources they’re currently being given. It’s having a potentially devastating impact on outcomes for stroke survivors in Ayrshire and Arran.

"We need the Scottish Government to build on its marginal progress and continue driving better outcomes for people affected by stroke over the next five years.

"Investing in stroke services, rehabilitation and recovery support can improve quality of life, reduce disability and deliver long-term benefits for both patients and the wider health system. We know access to that support, as well as supported self management programmes and community services, can dramatically improve quality of life and help people regain independence."

Anyone living with the effects of a chest, heart or stroke condition or long covid can receive advice and information from Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland’s advice line on 0808 801 0899. Advice can also be received by texting ADVICE to 66777 or via email at adviceline@chss.org.uk.