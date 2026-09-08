The team behind the project, 4c Design, won the 18-month R&D agreement via the Challenge 11.3, sponsored by The GRAB Trust, through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme.

The GRAB Trust’s challenge was to find a solution to the Arrochar litter sink, which has blighted the head of Loch Long for several decades now, with organic litter and marine litter entangled into an unsightly mess on the shore.

In 2017 the Scottish Government had allocated £500,000 over five years to look into the cause of the litter sink and to mechanically remove the waste to landfill once a year.

It was found that the winds, currents and tides were working to drive marine-borne litter up to the head of the loch.