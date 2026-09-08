A research and design (R&D) project to tackle the marine and shoreline litter at Arrochar - known as the Arrochar litter sink - is being opened up to residents to have their say on.
The team behind the project, 4c Design, won the 18-month R&D agreement via the Challenge 11.3, sponsored by The GRAB Trust, through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme.
The GRAB Trust’s challenge was to find a solution to the Arrochar litter sink, which has blighted the head of Loch Long for several decades now, with organic litter and marine litter entangled into an unsightly mess on the shore.
In 2017 the Scottish Government had allocated £500,000 over five years to look into the cause of the litter sink and to mechanically remove the waste to landfill once a year.
It was found that the winds, currents and tides were working to drive marine-borne litter up to the head of the loch.
With the funding for the annual mechanical removal at an end, The GRAB Trust turned to the CivTech programme to challenge a team to find a solution and 4c Design was chosen.
4c Design found that the actual amount of plastic waste in the littersink was a tiny percentage - around one per cent - of the over-all waste; the rest was organic material.
But the plastic waste was so entwined with the organic material that it was impossible to separate them.
Their solution, which has been tested on a small scale in a lab with material from the site, is to collect the waste on a regular basis by hand, remove the largest pieces of plastic and then to use bacteria in an anaerobic ‘digestion’ system.
This would break the organic material down, producing biogas, which could be used to make heat and then electricity for the system to power itself, and a high-value fertiliser.
This process would separate the digested organic material from the non-digested plastics, which could then be removed easily.
4c Design says the technology is already there for such a system and, if it is proved to work at the Arrochar pilot, could be expanded/scaled to other similarly affected sites across Scotland and even globally.
Arrochar residents are being invited to have their say on the new initiative at a public consultation on Saturday September 12.
The GRAB Trust and 4c Design are hosting the public event alongside the upcoming community coffee morning at the Three Villages Hall in Arrochar between 10.30am and 12pm.
Members of the public are encouraged to go along to the conference room in the hall, ask questions and find out more about the CivTech project, share their experiences with local litter, ask questions and give direct feedback on the proposed technology.
Assistance will be available for anyone needing digital help to complete the community survey, printed copies will also be available for those who prefer.
Residents who cannot attend in person can still share their views by completing the online survey at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchSwpjDIUhZTJ7upo5ncvd98_mFkTICFsWCtZON1hnmJnH3A/viewform
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