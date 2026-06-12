Interior design will not be a problem at the proposed new Cow Hill Hall community space after young artists put their fantastic works forward for judging at an exhibition in the McCallum Art House.
Winner of the Cow Hill Hall art competition was Shelley MacGillivray from Upper Achintore.
Shelley’s stunning black ink drawing "From across the Loch" showcases the town from across Loch Linnhe backdropped by Cow Hill.
As well as winning £200, Shelley’s drawing will have the honour and legacy of being displayed in the community hall in perpetuity after it is built.
Shelley is a native of Fort William and works as a marine scientist with MOWI. Her drawing rendered in black ink captures both the rugged texture of the landscape and the architectural details of the town nestled beneath the mountains.
Runner-up and gaining Second Place status and a cheque for £50 was Kieran Adams with his imaginative "Big Scotland” artwork which he began creating in 2022 from old pallets.
Kieran enjoys crafting with wood and has loved working on this particular piece. The third place award went to Connor Campbell from Upper Achintore with his oil painting of the view from the summit of Cow
Hill.
Connor, originally from Glasgow, explained his artwork: "To me, life on Cow Hill is about being able to walk out my back door and be immersed in nature." Connor received a cheque for £50.
In the children’s section of the competition the overall winner was Gabi Bakun with her intriguing "Autumn Trees" painting; runner-up was Henry Salter’s "Sunny Tiger" with third place going to Isla Mount for her "The Big Trees" artwork.
All the youngsters will be gifted a selection of art materials and a chance to display their piece of work in the future hall.
Alex Smart, chair of the Cow Hill Hall Trust, thanked the McCallum Art House for their help and support and added: "We were blown away with the level of public support and the number and the quality of the artwork entries.
"There is a lot of talent in Upper Achintore.
"Congratulations to Shelley and Gabi."
All prize winners will be able to display a piece of their artwork in the future hall. Anyone wishing to support the group’s aim to achieve a community hall for Upper Achintore and the Plantation can join by emailing the Cow Hill Hall Trust secretary at hello@cowhillhall.com. Membership is free.
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