Shelley is a native of Fort William and works as a marine scientist with MOWI. Her drawing rendered in black ink captures both the rugged texture of the landscape and the architectural details of the town nestled beneath the mountains.

As well as winning £200, Shelley’s drawing will have the honour and legacy of being displayed in the community hall in perpetuity after it is built.

Shelley’s stunning black ink drawing "From across the Loch" showcases the town from across Loch Linnhe backdropped by Cow Hill.

Runner-up and gaining Second Place status and a cheque for £50 was Kieran Adams with his imaginative "Big Scotland” artwork which he began creating in 2022 from old pallets.

Kieran enjoys crafting with wood and has loved working on this particular piece. The third place award went to Connor Campbell from Upper Achintore with his oil painting of the view from the summit of Cow

Hill.

Connor, originally from Glasgow, explained his artwork: "To me, life on Cow Hill is about being able to walk out my back door and be immersed in nature." Connor received a cheque for £50.

In the children’s section of the competition the overall winner was Gabi Bakun with her intriguing "Autumn Trees" painting; runner-up was Henry Salter’s "Sunny Tiger" with third place going to Isla Mount for her "The Big Trees" artwork.

All the youngsters will be gifted a selection of art materials and a chance to display their piece of work in the future hall.