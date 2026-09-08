For the first time in more than 300 years the surnames of those known to have been part of the Auchindrain community will be spoken aloud during a special act of remembrance on Sunday September 13.

They will represent the many thousands of men, women and children from other communities whose lives were forever changed by the Highland and Lowland Clearances.

Among the surnames recorded at Auchindrain, between around 1690 and 1960, are Bell, Campbell, Crawford, Ferguson, Livingstone, McArthur, McCallum, Stewart, Cameron, Forbes, McKenzie, McPherson, McInnes and dozens of others whose descendants today are scattered across Scotland and around the world.

Several of the surnames have recognised traditional associations with Scottish clans and families. As a result, clan societies connected with those names have been invited to witness the ceremony and become involved in future commemorations.