For the first time in more than 300 years the surnames of those known to have been part of the Auchindrain community will be spoken aloud during a special act of remembrance on Sunday September 13.
They will represent the many thousands of men, women and children from other communities whose lives were forever changed by the Highland and Lowland Clearances.
Among the surnames recorded at Auchindrain, between around 1690 and 1960, are Bell, Campbell, Crawford, Ferguson, Livingstone, McArthur, McCallum, Stewart, Cameron, Forbes, McKenzie, McPherson, McInnes and dozens of others whose descendants today are scattered across Scotland and around the world.
Several of the surnames have recognised traditional associations with Scottish clans and families. As a result, clan societies connected with those names have been invited to witness the ceremony and become involved in future commemorations.
The inclusion of clan names reflects traditional historical associations but does not mean every individual or family bearing that surname belonged to, or owed allegiance to, any particular clan.
Organisers believe the reading of the names will become one of the most poignant moments of the annual memorial.
"As each name is spoken it will represent not just one family, but countless others whose names have been lost to history," said a spokesperson.
“These are symbolic representatives of the millions of Scots, and people of Scottish descent around the world, whose ancestors experienced the upheaval of the Clearances or left Scotland for other reasons to make new lives elsewhere.”
Auchindrain, or Baile Ach’ an Droighinn in Gaelic, is the last surviving pre-Clearance farming township in Scotland. For almost 2,000 years people lived and worked the 22-acre settlement in Mid Argyll, just six miles from Inveraray.
At one time there were around 5,000 similar townships across the Highlands. Today, Auchindrain is the only one to have survived largely intact.