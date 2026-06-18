The award encourages Arran’s schools to build on their existing environmental work, with a particular focus on the damage caused by the overuse of plastics and the importance of dealing responsibly with plastic waste.

Helen How, chairperson of TAP, said: “We are delighted that Auchrannie Charitable Trust is supporting Arran’s young people by enabling TAP to buy attractive trophies to present on successful completion of the TAP for Change School Award.”

Karen Watson, trustee and schools link for TAP, added: “We hope that the children and their families will be ambassadors for a reduction in plastic use on Arran.”