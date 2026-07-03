The proposal is for a 4.5-metre-long trailer-mounted sauna, which can be moved in the event of flooding and would provide a "valuable community wellbeing recreational facility", according to a planning report.

Speaking at the time, the UHI employee said it was "great" to have won the competition, as well as receive £1,000 to put towards the leisure facility.

Silva Jost, a staff member at the Lochgilphead Learning Centre, won the Best Culture and Environment Award at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) annual business competition for the design back in May.

Silva, right, being presented with her award in May. Photo: UHI

Silva, right, being presented with her award in May. Photo: UHI

Ten per cent of the site’s income would go to the Minard Community Trust as a lease payment for the shoreline site, allowing the group to fund community events such as the annual duck race with local children, the Guy Fawkes bonfire, beach cleans and community barbecues at the shore.

The council report added: "The proposed development would contribute positively to the local economy by enhancing the existing holiday accommodation and caravan park facilities.

"It would also support and encourage increased visitor activity to nearby local attractions, including Crarae Garden and Auchindrain Township, thereby benefiting the wider tourism economy in the area.

"In addition, the sauna would create a shared social space that encourages community interaction and outdoor activity in a sustainable and low-impact manner."

It is expected that the development would provide part-time employment for Ms Jost initially, with the potential to create one or two additional part-time roles in the future.

The council is expected to rule on the planning application by late August.

Members of the public can now view the plans and submit feedback.

To view the plans and submit feedback, visit the council’s planning portal at argyll-bute.gov.uk and use the reference number 26/01030/PP.