A banking in Banavie is looking blooming marvelous thanks to a 70-year-old man with a pacemaker and a growing ambition to do something good for his community.
Green fingered Martyn Calam developed a keen interest in gardening after retiring as a chef at McTavish’s Kitchens in Fort William.
"I never had the time when I was working but I have been making up for it since," said Martyn, who has picked up trophies in every category in Lochaber Housing Association’s annual garden competition as well as being a past Caol in bloom winner.
Martyn has brought on over 1000 plants alone this year, 90% of which were grown from seed and as well as brightening up his own back yard, in January this year he took it upon himself to give the banking near his home a makeover too.
"I have lived up here for the past 12 years or so and after winning the competitions for Best Garden, Best Veg, Best Pot Plants etc with Lochaber Housing I decided to expand my boundaries a bit," he told us.
"I noticed the embankment near my home was looking a bit sparse so I approached the Housing Association and asked if they would mind me putting a few plants in.
"They said they were very happy to let me do that and kindly donated two tons of soil to get me started and I just took it from there.
"Digging out the beds was the hardest bit with the ground being old but I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing it develop every day."
Cosmos, french marigolds, coreopsis, begonias and delphiniums decorate the summer beds while a whole host of hardy perennials stand proudly in another.
Martyn’s achievement is all the more remarkable having had a quadruple heart bypass and a pacemaker fitted 10 years ago.
"Doing the garden is my therapy," he said.
"Locals come by the banking and say what a difference it has made for the area. It gives them a lot of pleasure and puts smiles on their faces and makes me feel good because I have done it for everybody, not just me."
Margaret Moynihan, Chief Executive of Lochaber Housing Association said: "Martyn has always taken great pride in making his own garden in Banavie as attractive as possible.
"When he approached us with the idea of transforming a small area of shared ground near his home into something that everyone in the community could enjoy we were delighted to support the idea.
"Martyn has created a welcoming space which gives residents something beautiful to look at and shows what can be achieved when people take pride in their community."
Barry Hamilton, who leads the Estates Team for the Housing Association, has also been instrumental in transforming another outdoor space at its development at Ferguson Court.
Working with the residents, raised planters have been built enabling them to grow a variety of fruit, vegetables, and flowers.
This project has also encouraged children to play an active role in caring for the gardens as well as giving them an opportunity to learn about gardening and nature.
"Both are wonderful examples of how shared community space can bring people together and create a more welcoming place to live and we would be delighted to encourage other tenants who wish to do something similar to get in touch with us," added Margaret.
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