"I never had the time when I was working but I have been making up for it since," said Martyn, who has picked up trophies in every category in Lochaber Housing Association’s annual garden competition as well as being a past Caol in bloom winner.

Martyn has brought on over 1000 plants alone this year, 90% of which were grown from seed and as well as brightening up his own back yard, in January this year he took it upon himself to give the banking near his home a makeover too.

"I have lived up here for the past 12 years or so and after winning the competitions for Best Garden, Best Veg, Best Pot Plants etc with Lochaber Housing I decided to expand my boundaries a bit," he told us.

"I noticed the embankment near my home was looking a bit sparse so I approached the Housing Association and asked if they would mind me putting a few plants in.

"They said they were very happy to let me do that and kindly donated two tons of soil to get me started and I just took it from there.

"Digging out the beds was the hardest bit with the ground being old but I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing it develop every day."