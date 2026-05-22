Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand sent a letter to Lloyds Banking Group on May 4 demanding a meeting with officials to “fully understand” the assessment process used to determine the bank’s closure.

Councillor Philand sent the request to the bank’s executive complaints commission and suggested that, while a video call could be arranged, an in-person meeting would help the group “understand the frustration” felt in the area.

In the letter, Councillor Philand said: “Having sought comments from members of the public, we still fail to see how your assessment to close was conducted, particularly with reference to the nearest branch in Oban.

“I believe it was a desktop exercise that was carried out and not based on the raw data needed to justify the closure.”

The decision to make the request was taken following consultation with Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown, Lochgilphead Community Council, and discussions with constituents.