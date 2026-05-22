Lochgilphead’s Bank of Scotland management group has yet to set a date for a meeting with elected officials more than two weeks after the initial request.
Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand sent a letter to Lloyds Banking Group on May 4 demanding a meeting with officials to “fully understand” the assessment process used to determine the bank’s closure.
Councillor Philand sent the request to the bank’s executive complaints commission and suggested that, while a video call could be arranged, an in-person meeting would help the group “understand the frustration” felt in the area.
In the letter, Councillor Philand said: “Having sought comments from members of the public, we still fail to see how your assessment to close was conducted, particularly with reference to the nearest branch in Oban.
“I believe it was a desktop exercise that was carried out and not based on the raw data needed to justify the closure.”
The decision to make the request was taken following consultation with Mid Argyll councillor Jan Brown, Lochgilphead Community Council, and discussions with constituents.
In a response from Lloyds Banking Group, received on May 14, the bank said its preference remains to engage directly with vulnerable customers.
The group’s complaints team also offered Councillor Philand a meeting with the bank’s public affairs team in his capacity as an elected official.
Councillor Philand confirmed to the Argyllshire Advertiser that he had accepted the bank’s offer of a meeting but, as of May 20, had yet to hear back from officials regarding a date.
The response from the complaints team also addressed the councillor’s repeated remarks about the decision being a “desktop exercise”.
The response read: “I would like to address your suggestion that our assessment was conducted as a ‘desktop exercise’. This is not the case.
“Our decision to close the Lochgilphead branch was not taken lightly and followed a detailed impact assessment, looking at more than 100 separate measures.
“These included the ways customers choose to access banking and move money, the availability of alternative services locally, transport links, and the needs of customers who may require additional support.”
Mid Argyll’s final banking branch will close its doors on June 22, with vulnerable customers and those experiencing difficulty accessing services urged to contact the banking group directly.
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