ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Legendary voyage as revamped cruise ship makes maiden visit to Fort William

Jun 25, 2026
Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Council to consult on new Visitor Levy

Jun 25, 2026
Geared up for Father's Day

Geared up for Father's Day

Jun 25, 2026
Community support 'sew' good to seamstress Michelle

Community support 'sew' good to seamstress Michelle

Jun 25, 2026

Kathie Griffiths

Geared up for Father's Day

Geared up for Father's Day

Jun 25, 2026
Mikey goes the distance to give thanks

Mikey goes the distance to give thanks

Jun 24, 2026
Vets 'feet' for charity

Vets 'feet' for charity

Jun 24, 2026
Shanty festival heaves in crowds

Shanty festival heaves in crowds

Jun 24, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Trainee Careers Adviser - Skills Development Scotland
ObanOban£30,197 per annum£30,197 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Experienced Plant Fitter - Campbell Plant (Lochaber) Ltd
Fort William, CorpachFort William, CorpachSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today