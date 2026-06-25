In a bid to cheer on the Scotland team and get residents in the World Cup spirit, the community council strung flags up on lamp posts along the 20 mph main street - only to be told by BEAR Scotland that the Saltires had to go.

Despite community councillors appealing to BEAR’s best patriotic side, the agency refused to budge sending back a firm message that either locals removed the flags themselves or they would send their own workers to ’destroy’ them, said community council convenor John MacTavish.

Refusing to be beaten by BEAR, annoyed villagers have now re-positioned the flags on private fences along the road - and revealed to The Oban Times they have a surprise up their sleeve.

In a further act of defiance, the blue and white ribbons on the village maypole are still flying and will stay that way.

"The community council decided because we had the boy who did the No Scotland, No Party song coming to the local school we would join in the party mood and put up the flags, to brighten up the place and get everyone in the spirit of the World Cup but BEAR in their infinite wisdom told us to take them down or they would destroy them, take them down themselves. It was only ever going to be temporary for the duration of the tournament, we told them that," said Mr MacTavish.

"According to them Transport Scotland guidance says they are a distraction. I’ll tell you what is a distraction. Wee men in orange halfway up a cliff face. BEAR Scotland has been giving us the run around for months now with works and road restrictions as you come into the village. We had hardly any communication from them about any of that until we raised it at a public meeting with them. The least they could do for Benderloch is let us keep our flags up!" he added.

Mr MacTavish remembered when he was 12 and the village decked the road with flags for the World Cup of 1978, he said he wanted Benderloch children to have the same happy memories. "I remember it as if it was yesterday. BEAR is being petty, it’s madness. There are other words I could use to describe their behaviour but you couldn’t print it! It’s so frustrating.

"It’s just some jobsworth sat in an office with no interest at all in our community. It’s not nationalism, we’ve got flags of every nation up and we’re certainly not the only place in Scotland doing it so why are they picking on us? " he said.

BEAR’s flag ban stirred up lively discussion on the area’s Facebook pages, one man posted: "Absolutely ridiculous from Transport Scotland and Bear. Will they ban Christmas lights? Will they ban Christmas Trees? Will they ban the banners across Oban advertising the various events that happen throughout the year? Will they ban political parties putting up their signs prior to elections? Will they ban estate agents from posting For Sale signs for properties?

"They are being absolutely absurd in their decision making here. The flags are no more and no less a distraction than every other sign or otherwise that we put up with day in day out. No less a distraction than the endless Bear signs traffic lights, cones etc that we are subjected to on a very regular basis. They know that this is a short (hopefully not too short) amount of time and simply bringing a bit of cheer to our World cup experience. Ridiculous!"

Another resident wrote: "This is our only main road through the village, with a 20mph speed limit, and the flags were not causing danger — they were bringing colour, pride and community spirit to the area. If drivers are genuinely being “distracted” by small decorations on a slow village road, then surely the bigger issue is driver attention, not the flags. Villages should be allowed to show local pride, especially when the decorations are temporary, respectful and do not block signs, pavements or visibility.

"Benderloch is a small community, and these flags made the village feel welcoming and alive. Removing them feels unnecessary, heavy-handed and out of touch with the people who actually live here. BEAR Scotland should work with the community to find a safe compromise, not simply take everything down."