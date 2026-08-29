BEAR Scotland is inviting people across Argyll and beyond to suggest creative winter-themed names for its fleet of road gritters.
The competition is seeking family-friendly entries for gritters serving BEAR Scotland’s North West trunk road network, which covers Argyll, as well as its South East network. Entries can be submitted online until Friday, September 11.
Winning names will appear on BEAR Scotland gritters forming part of a 115-vehicle winter fleet.
The vehicles work around the clock during winter to treat roads ahead of frost and ice, as well as helping to clear snow.
Previous winning suggestions have included Snow Scotland Snow Party, I’ve Grit A Crush On You, Basil Salty, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Sir Andy Flurry and Brine Freeeeze.
Ian Wilson, BEAR Scotland’s North West severe weather manager, said: “Our gritter naming competitions always capture the imagination of communities across Scotland and we’re looking forward to seeing what creative suggestions people come up with this year.
“Our winter fleet plays a vital role in helping keep trunk roads safe and operational during challenging weather conditions, and these names help bring a bit of fun and personality to the vehicles as they go about their important work.”
Suggestions can be submitted through the online form at www.bearscot.com/name-a-bear-scotland-gritter
The winning names will be announced on BEAR Scotland’s website and social media channels.
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