Ian Wilson, BEAR Scotland’s North West severe weather manager, said: “Our gritter naming competitions always capture the imagination of communities across Scotland and we’re looking forward to seeing what creative suggestions people come up with this year.

“Our winter fleet plays a vital role in helping keep trunk roads safe and operational during challenging weather conditions, and these names help bring a bit of fun and personality to the vehicles as they go about their important work.”

Suggestions can be submitted through the online form at www.bearscot.com/name-a-bear-scotland-gritter

The winning names will be announced on BEAR Scotland’s website and social media channels.