Summer weather often brings out butterflies which flit from flower to flower but this month it also brought out class 5 and 6 pupils of Lundavra Primary who planted out a giant butterfly garden near the school.
Originally laid out as a colourful butterfly shaped plot at the bottom of Lundavra Road, in 2016 the Council announced plans to turf it over.
On seeing an article on this in the Lochaber Times, pupils and staff of the school decided they would like to take it over rather than lose it.
Now in its 11th year of school care over 400 begonias have been planted by the youngsters who received gardening advice as well as ongoing support from local business The Garden Stop.
This year also saw support from the Fort William BID with finance to help buy plants and cover maintenance costs over the summer period when the school is on holiday.
Lundavra PS spokesperson Nicola Macmaster said: "Maggie MacPherson and I prepared the plot - removing all the old slate and metal surrounds and replacing them with new slate edging and replacing the soil with new compost.
"Maggie previously volunteered with the Town Team and told me she was happy to keep supporting the Butterfly.
"I really couldn’t have done it without her because the preparation - getting it ready for the children to plant - was a lot of work. She was a superwoman!
"The children were also very enthusiastic in planting over 400 flowers despite the rain and completed it in just a few hours. They did a brilliant job."
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