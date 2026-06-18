Originally laid out as a colourful butterfly shaped plot at the bottom of Lundavra Road, in 2016 the Council announced plans to turf it over.

On seeing an article on this in the Lochaber Times, pupils and staff of the school decided they would like to take it over rather than lose it.

Now in its 11th year of school care over 400 begonias have been planted by the youngsters who received gardening advice as well as ongoing support from local business The Garden Stop.

This year also saw support from the Fort William BID with finance to help buy plants and cover maintenance costs over the summer period when the school is on holiday.