Teresa told The Oban Times: "John has deteriorated so much. I believe it would’ve been different if he’d come home early on. He is completely non-verbal now. He’s curled up in bed in a ball. I don’t think he has any concept of time now, but I have. I’ve had another birthday since he’s been on the ward. The nurses got me a card and signed it from John. They are lovely but understaffed.

"I don’t know if social workers are so overwhelmed with workload but the ’c’ is definitely missing from the word caring. The way they speak to me at meetings it’s as if I don’t matter. They have never considered me. I don’t want to be put on a pedestal, but they say they are not there for my needs. John and I are a couple, if he’s not right then I’m not right and vice versa. We both need their help, but Edinburgh is not the answer.

"I’m so tired. I’m not sleeping for more than a couple of hours at a time. When I wake my mind is whirring with it all, there’s no rest – that’s why I ended up writing to the Prime Minister at two in the morning. I sent him all the cuttings from The Oban Times too. I haven’t even had an acknowledgment from him for my letter," she said.

Social Services has now removed the special bed they delivered to the couple’s home in June last year after John was admitted to hospital because he suffered a stroke. At the time, Teresa got a phone call giving her six days notice he was coming home but with a lack of appropriate carers – that never happened.

"The bed’s not there anymore but the room is still waiting for him. I’d have him home in a heartbeat. If he can’t come home then I want him to stay in Oban where he is," she said.

A spokesperson for Argyll & Bute Health & Social Care Partnership said: "We understand how distressing a long stay in hospital is, both for the person and for those close to them. Patient confidentiality means we cannot discuss any individual’s care publicly.

"When someone is ready to leave hospital, our aim is to support them to return home or, where that is not possible, to move to a care setting that meets their needs as close to home and family as we can. In remote and rural communities, arranging care at home or finding a suitable care home place, particularly for people who need 24-hour support, can be challenging as some needs that are specific in nature can only be met in certain establishments. Where no local option is available, alternatives are discussed with the person and their family. We always welcome the opportunity to meet any family with concerns about a discharge plan to talk through the options available."