Social work bosses want to pack a hospital ’bedblocker’ and his wife off to Edinburgh, uprooting the Oban couple from the west coast town they have called home for 50 years.
John Russell has now spent the last 16 months on a ward at Lorn & Islands Hospital waiting for a care package to be put in place, but with no help on the horizon to get him home to Nant Drive soon, social workers have now said a nursing home for him, where he can get 24-hour care, and sheltered housing for her in Edinburgh could be a solution.
Teresa, who has been wheelchair-bound since an accident in 2004, said Edinburgh is not the "broken care system’s answer" to their plight.
"I’m not giving up hope that he can come home. John will not be going to Edinburgh and neither will I. Oban has been our home for 50 years, to split us up and take us away from the community that’s been our home for half a century would be heartless. I fear John has just become a tick-box exercise for the social services. They are dying to get those boxes ticked off and for us to become someone else’s responsibility. There’s no caring.
"If John went into care in Edinburgh I’d have to catch two trains to get there and then more travel from the station to wherever he would be. I couldn’t do there and back from Oban in one day. I’d have to find somewhere to stay. If I went to Edinburgh to live, he could be on one side of the city and I could end up in sheltered housing on the other side for all I know with lots of travelling in between. It’s unthinkable," said devoted Teresa, who already makes daily bus journeys to spend three to four hours at her husband’s bedside.
"A move to Edinburgh would be too traumatic," she added.
Teresa, who is getting help from Citizens Advice and support from carers charity Crossroads, is still waiting to hear back from UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham after she penned a desperate 2am letter to him, pleading him to take up John’s case.
"I’ve had nothing back, so more disappointment there. I thought he could at least stick a pin in Scotland’s backside and get someone here to help us."
Letters have been sent to representatives of all Scottish political parties, including Tim Eagle MSP who said: "This is a desperately sad situation for John and Teresa to find themselves in through no fault of their own and it is completely unacceptable that it has gone on for so long. It is inconceivable that they should be asked to move away from the community they have lived in for over 50 years, all because local health bosses can’t arrange a home care package for John. I have written to the First Minister to ask him to urgently investigate this situation, and I hope to raise this in the Scottish Parliament next week so that we can try to get a positive solution."
Teresa told The Oban Times: "John has deteriorated so much. I believe it would’ve been different if he’d come home early on. He is completely non-verbal now. He’s curled up in bed in a ball. I don’t think he has any concept of time now, but I have. I’ve had another birthday since he’s been on the ward. The nurses got me a card and signed it from John. They are lovely but understaffed.
"I don’t know if social workers are so overwhelmed with workload but the ’c’ is definitely missing from the word caring. The way they speak to me at meetings it’s as if I don’t matter. They have never considered me. I don’t want to be put on a pedestal, but they say they are not there for my needs. John and I are a couple, if he’s not right then I’m not right and vice versa. We both need their help, but Edinburgh is not the answer.
"I’m so tired. I’m not sleeping for more than a couple of hours at a time. When I wake my mind is whirring with it all, there’s no rest – that’s why I ended up writing to the Prime Minister at two in the morning. I sent him all the cuttings from The Oban Times too. I haven’t even had an acknowledgment from him for my letter," she said.
Social Services has now removed the special bed they delivered to the couple’s home in June last year after John was admitted to hospital because he suffered a stroke. At the time, Teresa got a phone call giving her six days notice he was coming home but with a lack of appropriate carers – that never happened.
"The bed’s not there anymore but the room is still waiting for him. I’d have him home in a heartbeat. If he can’t come home then I want him to stay in Oban where he is," she said.
A spokesperson for Argyll & Bute Health & Social Care Partnership said: "We understand how distressing a long stay in hospital is, both for the person and for those close to them. Patient confidentiality means we cannot discuss any individual’s care publicly.
"When someone is ready to leave hospital, our aim is to support them to return home or, where that is not possible, to move to a care setting that meets their needs as close to home and family as we can. In remote and rural communities, arranging care at home or finding a suitable care home place, particularly for people who need 24-hour support, can be challenging as some needs that are specific in nature can only be met in certain establishments. Where no local option is available, alternatives are discussed with the person and their family. We always welcome the opportunity to meet any family with concerns about a discharge plan to talk through the options available."
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