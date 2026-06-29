Ben Nevis received the royal seal of approval on Saturday evening when Catherine Princess of Wales scaled the mountain as part of a Three Peaks Challenge in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Writing on social media, alongside a picture of herself at the summit of Ben Nevis, she said: "Cancer doesn’t just affect the body.
"It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life.
"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."
Princess Catherine began her challenge in Fort William on Saturday evening and completed all three peaks, including Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales within 24 hours.
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