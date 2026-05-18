A biker has died following a one-vehicle crash in Lochaber last week.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the A861 at Kinlochmoidart just before 18:00 on Thursday May 14.
The 60-year-old rider was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but has since died.
Police Scotland said his family has been informed and inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage has been urged to contact 101 quoting reference 2511 of 14 May, 2026.
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