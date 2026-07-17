Bless bonny Oban Bay!
St John’s Cathedral Provost and Diocesan Dean, the Very Rev’d Canon Margi Campbell brought back an ancient tradition to the seafaring community last week.
A group gathered at Dunollie Lighthouse on Tuesday, led by the Very Rev’d Campbell, to join in the blessing - using seawater collected from nearby Ganavan.
Prayers and singing were part of the cathedral’s Festival of the Sea event which began on July 12 with a special service featuring hymns and readings celebrating the sea.
As well as the blessing ceremony, people have also been invited to make a paper boat as part of a paper boat prayer installation for the health of the seas and oceans and for all who sail in and below the waters.
The cathedral is also giving thanks for fundraising efforts for its new organ. So far £47,000 of the £55,000 has been raised "thanks to the amazing generosity and energy of the congregation and so many in the town and beyond," said the Very Rev’d Campbell.
A drumathon, two inspiring bike rides, a week-long bee festival and lots more has helped boost the total to where it currently sits.
An inaugural organ recital was held on Friday July 10 featuring Steven McIntyre who is director of music at Dunblane Cathedral.
Other events to help raise the final £8,000 needed for the organ are upcoming.
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