St John’s Cathedral Provost and Diocesan Dean, the Very Rev’d Canon Margi Campbell brought back an ancient tradition to the seafaring community last week.

A group gathered at Dunollie Lighthouse on Tuesday, led by the Very Rev’d Campbell, to join in the blessing - using seawater collected from nearby Ganavan.

Prayers and singing were part of the cathedral’s Festival of the Sea event which began on July 12 with a special service featuring hymns and readings celebrating the sea.

As well as the blessing ceremony, people have also been invited to make a paper boat as part of a paper boat prayer installation for the health of the seas and oceans and for all who sail in and below the waters.