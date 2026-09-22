Fort William & District RBLS Branch member Susan MacInnes may have more Compeed plasters on her feet than skin but she is walking on air after completing the Great Glen Way to raise funds for the national charity.
After setting out on Thursday September 17, Susan put in 152,500 steps during her solo walk which raised over £500 pound for the Royal British Legion Scotland.
On completing the challenge on Sunday she said: "It is has challenged me both mentally and physically and is one of the best and worst things I have ever done."
Susan added that the support she received from family friends and the wider veterans community spurred her on to complete the challenge.
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