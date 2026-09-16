From 12.20pm to 2.30pm the service will be in the community centre on Thursday September 24.



Blood stocks are currently lower than the service would like, and it is appealing to regular donors and first-timers alike to come forward.



Pauline Stewart, head of territory, SNBTS said: “Giving blood only takes about an hour from start to finish, but it can save up to three lives - that’s a remarkable reward for such a small amount of your time.



“Whether you’ve given before or you’ve simply never got round to it, now is the moment we need you most. Book in with a friend, your workmates, your whole five-a-side team - the more of you who give together, the further it goes.”



Book online at www.scotblood.co.uk or call 0345 90 90 999, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.