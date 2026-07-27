The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) will be holding a blood donation session at Corran Halls on Thursday August 6, with appointments available from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 4.00pm to 6.00pm, and urge locals to make their appointment now.

Blood groups O and A are the most needed.

Last week, blood donor sessions across Scotland collected 12 per cent less than what is needed, which will place pressure on existing stocks.

Pauline Stewart, Head of Territory, Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS), said: "This time of year is always a challenge, and this summer has

been no different.

"Scotland needs to welcome almost 450 donors every single day to meet hospital demand.

“But this summer has brought some of the hottest weather Scotland has seen in years, and it’s had a real impact on donor numbers.

"Understandably, the temptation to spend the long, warm days outdoors and with friends is huge, as – this being Scotland – we can never quite believe it’s happening, and want to enjoy as much of it as we can before it goes.

“Scotland’s patients really need you to come forward.

"38 per cent of all blood donations in Scotland are used to treat cancer and blood diseases; 24 per cent is used in surgical procedures; critically ill patients need 15 per cent; and 2 per cent goes to new mothers, babies and young children.

“Scots may be on holiday but the need for blood doesn’t take a break.”