Police received a report of a body found in the Cuillin area of Skye on Monday September 13.
Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of hillwalker Hector Patmore, 45, who had been reported missing from the area, are aware.
Hector, who lives in Belgium, was last seen around 10.45am on Sunday September 13 leaving the Youth Hostel in Glen Brittle in Torrin to begin his walk.
He planned to climb Sgurr Na Banachdich, coming down via Coire Na Banachdich in the Cuillin Mountain area.
He failed to return to his accommodation and has not been in contact with his family and was reported missing around 10.25pm.
The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
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