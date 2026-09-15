The family of missing hillwalker Hector Patmore have been informed.

The family of missing hillwalker Hector Patmore have been informed.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of hillwalker Hector Patmore, 45, who had been reported missing from the area, are aware.

Hector, who lives in Belgium, was last seen around 10.45am on Sunday September 13 leaving the Youth Hostel in Glen Brittle in Torrin to begin his walk.

He planned to climb Sgurr Na Banachdich, coming down via Coire Na Banachdich in the Cuillin Mountain area.