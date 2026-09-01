A body has been found during the search for a missing Campbeltown woman.
Police confirmed that the body of a woman was discovered in an area near Kilkerran Road on Monday, August 31.
Formal identification has not yet taken place. However, the family of 25-year-old Eilidh Bell, who had earlier been reported missing, has been made aware. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Police Scotland said the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Police had appealed for information to trace Eilidh after she was last seen in the Meadowburn Place area in the early hours of Friday, August 28.
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