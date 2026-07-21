A Campbeltown musician with profound hearing loss has been helped to continue playing thanks to funding from the Campbeltown Common Good Fund.
Campbeltown Brass Band received a £1,500 grant in December 2025 to buy a new baritone horn for band member Gregor Craig.
Gregor said: “Having the new baritone has made a huge difference to my playing and it’s made me a much more confident player.”
More than £32,000 was awarded to local organisations through the Campbeltown Common Good Fund during the past year.
The fund provides grants to community groups, organisations and charities in Campbeltown for one-off projects.
Applications are accepted throughout the year and funding is awarded four times annually.
The fund is administered by the three councillors representing Campbeltown, who act as trustees and decide how grants are allocated.
The next round of funding decisions will be made in September, with applications now being accepted.
Councillor John Armour, chair of the Campbeltown Common Good Fund, is encouraging eligible groups to apply.
“The fund currently has a limit of £1,500 for each application and is primarily aimed at groups to support one-off projects,” he said.
“The application form is very simple to complete, and many groups comment on how easy it is to apply and how much the funding has helped their organisation. Council staff are always on hand to help with any questions.
“If your group or organisation is looking for funding, please visit the Campbeltown Common Good Fund page on the council website. We will be delighted to receive your application.”
Visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/my-community/campbeltown-common-good-fund for more information about the fund and details about how to apply.
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