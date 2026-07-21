Campbeltown Brass Band received a £1,500 grant in December 2025 to buy a new baritone horn for band member Gregor Craig.

Gregor said: “Having the new baritone has made a huge difference to my playing and it’s made me a much more confident player.”

More than £32,000 was awarded to local organisations through the Campbeltown Common Good Fund during the past year.

The fund provides grants to community groups, organisations and charities in Campbeltown for one-off projects.