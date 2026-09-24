Heather Hart’s childhood was shaped by her father’s love of gardening. His garden was his pride and joy and her classroom.
Her fate was perhaps sealed on the day she was born. While her mother was in labour, her dad was outside planting heather. When he first held his newborn daughter, he likened her to a wee bundle of heather, and the name stuck.
“Dad would teach me everything he knew about plants,” said Heather. “He taught me how to cook with herbs from the garden and simple remedies like herbal tea for tummy aches.
“As a kid, I was out in the garden mixing potions. In my teens, I spent every rainy Saturday in Borders Books, learning what each plant was good for and reading up on Scottish plant lore.”
Adulthood took a different direction first. She spent 17 years in event management and senior executive support, working with major brands including Google.
“Working with global brands to small start-ups gave me valuable insight on how to run a business,” said Heather. “I always wanted to run my own business, and when I turned 40 this year, I found the confidence to take the leap.”
She began making skincare at her kitchen table in 2017, putting nothing in a formulation she couldn’t name. Her eldest son had eczema from birth, and she experienced seborrhoeic dermatitis post childbirth, so labels were something she read closely.
“From 2017 until now, in between motherhood and full-time work, I’ve just tweaked and tweaked my ingredients. During Covid, my youngest was born, and maternity leave gave me the time to pick up formulating again. It’s been a slow burn, but I’m proud to bring Braw Skin to market.”
Now based in Kilcreggan, Argyll, that childhood passion is a small batch skincare business called Braw Skin, handcrafted in small runs and named in Scottish Gaelic after figures from Scottish lore and myth.
Business Gateway Argyll and Bute supported Heather through the early stages of the business, including advice on intellectual property and trademarking and specialist digital support.
The service also helped her secure an Argyll and Bute Council New Business Grant, helping fund a week-long pop up at John Lewis Glasgow from October 19 to 23.
Donald Melville, Business Gateway adviser, said: “Heather has brought a huge amount of passion and purpose to Braw Skin, and it has been really rewarding to support her.
“She has been very clear from the outset about the kind of business she wants to build, particularly around sustainability and reducing single-use plastics.
“Our role has been to help her navigate some of the practical steps involved in starting and growing a business. It is fantastic to see that support helping her move forward with opportunities.”
Heather said: “Business Gateway were amazing. They gave me a wealth of advice and support. Starting your own business can be a very lonely process and just to have them there for help is invaluable.”
The free specialist advice surgery with a digital expert arranged by Business Gateway helped Heather to improve her website, online presence and SEO.
“That support was absolutely fabulous,” she said. “I learned so much.”
In the future, Heather wants to donate a share of profits to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Scottish Coastal Clean Up initiative.
In keeping with her passion for sustainability and the environment, Braw Skin products come in endlessly recyclable lead-free amber glass with aluminium lids, all manufactured in the UK.
“I have a hatred of plastic and what it does to our planet, wildlife and ecosystem,” said Heather. “I know of a Kenyan company making packaging out of invasive water hyacinth, which grows back every six to 12 days. It behaves like plastic but biodegrades safely in water.
“And there’s a London-based firm making edible packaging from sea kelp. I hope to work with both one day.
“I’m hoping that if enough of us independent brands take on the fight against plastic, the big brands will have no option but to follow suit. And what an amazing legacy that would be.”
Heather’s goal is not a multinational conglomerate, but to remind buyers to spend wisely, support small makers and put money back into local economies.
“I definitely don’t want to scale those heights because it goes against everything I believe in. If I’m lucky enough to hire two or three working parents where we can work around school hours, I would be more than happy.”
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