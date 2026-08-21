ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Arran Banner Leader: In praise of Arran’s organisers

Arran Banner Leader: In praise of Arran’s organisers

Aug 21, 2026
"Oban has lost one of its mainstays": An appreciation of Patrick Maclean MBE

"Oban has lost one of its mainstays": An appreciation of Patrick Maclean MBE

Aug 21, 2026
£20 million Argyll-wide regeneration projects progressing

£20 million Argyll-wide regeneration projects progressing

Aug 20, 2026
Michelin star restaurant on Skye to close

Michelin star restaurant on Skye to close

Aug 20, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Arran Banner Leader: In praise of Arran’s organisers

Arran Banner Leader: In praise of Arran’s organisers

Aug 21, 2026
Arran Banner Golf – week 34, 2026

Arran Banner Golf – week 34, 2026

Aug 20, 2026
Youth Assembly hosts successful inaugural meeting

Youth Assembly hosts successful inaugural meeting

Aug 20, 2026
Southend are the Arran Dairies League champions

Southend are the Arran Dairies League champions

Aug 20, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Customer Service Supervisor - Booker Group
ObanObanSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Environmental Field Scientist (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, LochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Board Member Vacancies - Clyde and Hebrides Ferries Community Board (FCB) - David McBrayne Ltd
West CoastWest CoastSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Depot Operator - The Oil & Pipelines Agency
CampbeltownCampbeltown£31,175 to £32,975 per annum£31,175 to £32,975 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today