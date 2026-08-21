Arran whitebeam (Sorbus arranensis) is a hybrid of rowan and rock whitebeam which have existed on Arran since the last glaciers were formed. It is also one of the rarest and most endangered trees in the world with the Catacol whitebeam (Hedlundia pseudomeinichii) arguably being one of the rarest trees on Earth with only a single known individual in the wild.

Now, thanks to pioneering work by Aleksandra (Ola) and Marcin Kramarczyk of In Vitro Microplants Ltd in Aboyne, protocols have been developed to propagate three species of these rare plants.

Ola said that the process took patience, persistence, and many rounds of trial and error and that she is incredibly proud of the accomplishment which she described as one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.

She said: “Working on the conservation of the Arran whitebeam has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Seeing these plants return to their natural home on Arran is incredibly meaningful, and a reminder that the challenges in the lab are worth it when they contribute to protecting nature.

“The journey wasn’t easy—developing protocols for such a rare species took patience, persistence, and many rounds of trial and error. But through collaboration and determination, we got there.

“I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude, and it reinforces why I chose this path: to help bridge lab work with real-world conservation impact.

“Thank you to everyone who supported, advised, and believed in this project. I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you. Here’s to teamwork, persistence, and giving one of the world’s rarest trees a second chance.”