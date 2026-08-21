A two-and-a-half-year conservation project to micro propagate Arran whitebeam under controlled laboratory conditions has resulted in more than 500 plants being produced and delivered to the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) in Brodick.
Arran whitebeam (Sorbus arranensis) is a hybrid of rowan and rock whitebeam which have existed on Arran since the last glaciers were formed. It is also one of the rarest and most endangered trees in the world with the Catacol whitebeam (Hedlundia pseudomeinichii) arguably being one of the rarest trees on Earth with only a single known individual in the wild.
Now, thanks to pioneering work by Aleksandra (Ola) and Marcin Kramarczyk of In Vitro Microplants Ltd in Aboyne, protocols have been developed to propagate three species of these rare plants.
Ola said that the process took patience, persistence, and many rounds of trial and error and that she is incredibly proud of the accomplishment which she described as one of the most rewarding experiences of her career.
She said: “Working on the conservation of the Arran whitebeam has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Seeing these plants return to their natural home on Arran is incredibly meaningful, and a reminder that the challenges in the lab are worth it when they contribute to protecting nature.
“The journey wasn’t easy—developing protocols for such a rare species took patience, persistence, and many rounds of trial and error. But through collaboration and determination, we got there.
“I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude, and it reinforces why I chose this path: to help bridge lab work with real-world conservation impact.
“Thank you to everyone who supported, advised, and believed in this project. I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you. Here’s to teamwork, persistence, and giving one of the world’s rarest trees a second chance.”
After the successful propagation of the plants, Ola and Marcin delivered over 500 plants to Brodick where Brodick’s senior NTS ranger and naturalist, Kate Sampson, accepted them with great delight.
She said: “Ola has gone to an amazing effort to propagate the Arran whitebeams for us. It has taken her two and a half years of painstaking work to establish a method for micro propagating the trees and we were delighted to finally see the results of her efforts.
“We now have 500 healthy Arran whitebeams saplings, most of which are the rarest of them all, the Catacol whitebeam. We are so pleased to be able to continue the work after all the decades of commitment Henry Murdo and Margo McLellan have put into saving the trees from extinction.
“Once we have grown the trees on for a year in our tree nursery so they can acclimatise to our Arran environment and grow a little taller, we will be planting them out in Glen Rosa within our fenced area, protected from grazing by deer.
“The future of the Arran whitebeams is looking a little more secure thanks to In Vitro Microplants and Ola’s work.’
The three rare tree species native and endemic to Arran are the Arran whitebeam (Sorbus arranensis), the Arran service-tree or cut-leaved whitebeam (Sorbus pseudofennica), and the Catacol whitebeam (Sorbus pseudomeinichii).
There are only about 407 individual wild examples of the Arran whitebeam (Sorbus arranensis) left in existence in the northern half of the island where it grows in a tiny area of roughly 20 square kilometres.
Around 500 Arran service-trees (Sorbus pseudofennica) are known to be in existence and only one extremely rare Catacol whitebeam (Sorbus pseudomeinichii) is known to be growing in the wild on Arran.
The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh has taken cuttings and has successfully grown genetically identical specimens, saplings, and seedlings for off-site conservation. These plants are safeguarded and have been planted in secure locations, such as at botanical gardens and other mainland sites.
Arran whitebeams differ from other species of whitebeam that are commonly known as Sorbus aria. Also known as common whitebeam, the deciduous tree is native to southern England and can be found abundantly in gardens and parks across Britain and Europe.
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