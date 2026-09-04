Local employers and enthusiastic S3-S6 students from across the region came together for a high-energy Careers Fair held at Lochaber High School, proving the impact of businesses connecting directly with young people.
Growing in strength and reach year on year the event, organised by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland, showcased a diverse range of local and national career pathways.
More than 40 leading employers, educational institutions, and organisations were in attendance, including Alvance British Aluminium, MOWI, Balfour Beatty, MacPhee & Partners, Crown Vets, Ferguson Transport & Shipping, numerous universities, and the Armed Forces.
Exhibitors reported overwhelmingly positive feedback, praising the students’ high energy and engagement throughout the day.
Organisers noted that the willingness of local businesses to invest in their future talent pipeline points to an exceptionally bright future for the West Highland economy.
"The feedback from our exhibitors has been fantastic," said event organiser Pauline Disher, DYW Education and Business Liaison Co-ordinator.
"Across the board, employers and universities noted how motivated, engaged, and confident the students were this year.
"Knowing that young people walked away with direct job applications, offers of mentorship, and a clearer vision for their future is exactly why this event is so vital for Lochaber."
Special thanks were also extended to Lochaber High School for hosting, with particular praise for their catering and facilities staff, alongside partners at Skills Development Scotland (SDS) for their on-the-ground support.
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