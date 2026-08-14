Brodick Highland Games has once again attracted thousands of visitors and spectators to the annual event which is the largest in Arran’s social calendar. Held every year since 1886, the Brodick Highland Games showcases the best of Arran’s businesses, organisations and charities, along with popular sporting events that attract competitors from across Scotland. Among the many highlights are traditional events, including heavy events, athletics, Highland dancing, and pipe band performances. As in previous years, the well-organised Brodick Highland Games ran flawlessly despite the weather threatening, but not succeeding in, spoiling the fun. Pictured is heavy events organiser, Scott Clark judging as the overall men’s champion, Craig Winslow, tosses the caber.
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