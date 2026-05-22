While spring cleaning his yacht, which he has just put back on the water for the summer, Mungo glanced out of his cabin window and noticed a dingy drifting back, the person aboard struggling to start the engine. This being a familiar sight he was not initially concerned, expecting to see them give up on the engine and take up the oars.

Mungo explained: “They soon did give up and did indeed attempt to row but I was shocked when only one oar was produced.

“I was doubtful that this would be in any way effective given the wind was blowing 20 to 25 knots at the time, but I was keen to see if I was proven wrong.

“For a brief moment it looked as though they were actually making headway back towards their yacht, however the wind soon picked up again and before long they were off my quarter and accelerating out to sea.”

Leaping into action, Mungo launched his own dingy and managed to catch up the drifting boat and get it under tow. The grateful sailor, whist expressing her gratitude, explained that she had come to Arran for a friend’s wedding, and the wedding was supposed to start in six minutes.

Tying the troublesome dingy to their yacht, and picking up the lady’s two friends, Mungo ferried the whole party to Brodick slipway where they met the bride and groom.

Everyone was ecstatic to have made it on time, said Mungo, but the realisation soon dawned on everyone that they were now stranded on Arran, with no way of getting back to the yacht. Mungo was happy to help and agreed to pick them all up in a couple of hours.

A fourth guest joined the party for the return journey. Mungo said: “I had a well-laden dinghy on the trip back out but the wedding had all come together in the end and there were smiles all round. One of the gentlemen presented me with a four pack of beer and once more expressed their gratitude.

“By happenstance I later got to talk to the bride and groom as they showed up at the pub I work at the same evening. They were a Czech couple who have a love for Scotland and its culture.

“They told me that the guests I had delivered to the slipway that morning had important speeches to deliver and that the wedding would simply not have been the same without them.

“So that’s how my morning of cleaning black mould turned into something a bit more exciting and I’d like to think that I helped an Arran wedding be that bit more special and memorable.”