A brother and sister duo have raised over £800 for charity whilst taking part in their first ever triathlon.
Myles Roberts, 11, and Thea Roberts, 8, took part in the UK Charity Triathlon event at Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow on May 16.
The young charity champions raised £480 and £400 for Cancer Research and Multiple Sclerosis UK respectively, with half of all the sponsorship money going towards Lochgilphead Primary School.
Thea first signed up for the event back in January, and not wanting to be outdone by his younger sister, Myles signed up a few days later.
After months of training in swimming, cycling and running, both children successfully completed their races.
Thea completed the “Steel” level, consisting of a 50m swim, 2km bike ride and 1km run, while Myles completed the tougher “Bronze” level, featuring a 50m swim, 3km bike ride and 1.5km run.
The children’s mum, Emma Kemp, said: “Both children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and are already feeling proud of their achievement, hopeful to use this challenge towards their ’Personal Challenge’ badges for Cubs and Scouts.
“Thanks to everyone who supported and sponsored them both.”
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