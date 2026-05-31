Myles Roberts, 11, and Thea Roberts, 8, took part in the UK Charity Triathlon event at Bellahouston Sports Centre in Glasgow on May 16.

The young charity champions raised £480 and £400 for Cancer Research and Multiple Sclerosis UK respectively, with half of all the sponsorship money going towards Lochgilphead Primary School.

Thea first signed up for the event back in January, and not wanting to be outdone by his younger sister, Myles signed up a few days later.