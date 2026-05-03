The building works are expected to take six months, after which the completed shell will be handed over to fit-out and exhibition specialists Mather & Co to install the all-new displays and visitor facilities.

Undertaken by Paisley-based firm Taylor & Fraser, the building works will restore the Museum’s listed 19th century heather-thatched cottages and byre while constructing a new extension building to turn the Museum into a fully-accessible, indoor, attraction boasting new community spaces and improved conditions for displaying its collection of local historic artefacts.

The interior of the museum is now no more than a shell. Phtograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

The interior of the museum is now no more than a shell. Phtograph: Iain Ferguson, alba.photos.

Our Clans - what the new interior will look like.

Our Clans - what the new interior will look like.

David Rounce, Project Director for the Museum, said: "Our team have been working for over six years to reach this point, developing plans and fundraising £3m to transform our Museum.

"We’ve faced challenges along the way but to see builders move in to begin work is an incredibly exciting moment for all of us."

Founded more than 50 years ago by local women who stood in front of bulldozers to save the cottages from demolition, the Museum has grown into a much-loved local landmark.

Its artefacts and stories span the formation of Glen Coe c420 million years ago through to Covid-19 in 2020 and chronicle daily life and work in the area as well as tumultuous events such as the Massacre of Glencoe and Jacobite uprisings.