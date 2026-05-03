Site clearance has begun on the much-anticipated redevelopment of Glencoe Folk Museum.
Undertaken by Paisley-based firm Taylor & Fraser, the building works will restore the Museum’s listed 19th century heather-thatched cottages and byre while constructing a new extension building to turn the Museum into a fully-accessible, indoor, attraction boasting new community spaces and improved conditions for displaying its collection of local historic artefacts.
The building works are expected to take six months, after which the completed shell will be handed over to fit-out and exhibition specialists Mather & Co to install the all-new displays and visitor facilities.
David Rounce, Project Director for the Museum, said: "Our team have been working for over six years to reach this point, developing plans and fundraising £3m to transform our Museum.
"We’ve faced challenges along the way but to see builders move in to begin work is an incredibly exciting moment for all of us."
Founded more than 50 years ago by local women who stood in front of bulldozers to save the cottages from demolition, the Museum has grown into a much-loved local landmark.
Its artefacts and stories span the formation of Glen Coe c420 million years ago through to Covid-19 in 2020 and chronicle daily life and work in the area as well as tumultuous events such as the Massacre of Glencoe and Jacobite uprisings.
Lee Cockburn, Taylor & Fraser Operations Manager, said: "Taylor & Fraser have more than 120 years experience in delivering work, specifically refurbishments, on historic buildings and we are proud to be working alongside Glencoe Folk Museum on this significant redevelopment project.
"It’s great to now have works underway on site and to play a part in the museum’s next chapter and to hopefully benefit the community in many ways."
The redevelopment project has been supported by funders including the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Museums Galleries Scotland, Highland Council, SSE and Garfield Weston.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.