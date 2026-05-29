Scottish Water were alerted early this morning and a team are currently in the village to repair the affected pipe.

The issue was located on Chestnut Court, with homes in the area struggling with low water pressure as a result.

There is no exact time frame for when works will be completed, but Scottish Water has moved to assure residents it is moving as fast as possible.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said:"Our teams are on site working to complete the repair as quickly and safely as possible.

"Water tankers are being deployed to support affected customers while repairs are ongoing. Once the repair is complete, supplies will be gradually restored, although it may take some time for normal pressure to return.

"Scottish Water apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers and road users for their patience and understanding while we carry out these works."