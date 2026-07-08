Cathie McConaghy, owner of small plates restaurant Cicchetti, first opened her business five years ago. Since then, the entrepreneur has witnessed a noticeable decline in Tarbert’s footfall.

Attributing the fall to ongoing disruption to the Portavadie ferry service and mapping services redirecting traffic along back roads when travelling to Kennacraig, Cathie believes the town would benefit from updating the brown tourism signs.

She said: "We’ve not actually got one directing people into Tarbert, saying we’ve got shops, we’ve got restaurants, we’ve got a castle.

"The one from Campbeltown still says we’ve got a petrol station, and we’ve not had one for 12 years.

"I can’t understand why two really out-of-date signs can’t be changed."

Cathie also indicated that the signs directing traffic from Lochgilphead to Campbeltown via the Kintyre Way does not mention stops such as Tarbert along the route.

Highlighting the importance of the tourism season in sustaining businesses and helping them retain jobs throughout the winter months, Cathie believes something must be done to help.

She added: "Absolutely nothing has been done. We’re not going to have anything to offer if people stop coming.

"My business has created 16 jobs for local young people. It is both a creative and learning outlet for them.

"Businesses are really, really struggling. They’re taking more and more money off us, and they can’t do one little thing. Just do it."

Taking her campaign to Argyll and Bute Council and Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto, the Tarbert resident has been left frustrated by the lack of progress on the issue.

In response, the council said responsibility for the signs directing people to Tarbert lies with BEAR Scotland, as the signs are located alongside the A83 - a trunk road and a major transport route managed at a national level.

In a statement a BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: "BEAR Scotland undertakes routine safety inspections on trunk roads in the North West once a week. Defects identified during these inspections are assessed and prioritised according to level of risk.

"If defects pose an immediate or imminent safety risk, these are classified as Category 1 and are repaired within 28 days. Non-urgent issues are classified as Category 2 and are managed through planned maintenance programmes."

"Our routine inspections have identified that three welcome signs in Tarbert require attention. These signs requiring repair or replacement will be included in our forthcoming programme."