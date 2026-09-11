Members of the public will be able to grill NHS Highland when they hold their 2025/26 Annual Review on Friday November 6 in the Kilmallie Free Church of Scotland, Caol.
The event will take the form of a ministerial review, with the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Care, Angela Constance, attending to question NHS Highland’s Board and executive leadership on the organisation’s performance over the past 12 months.
Members of the public are invited to attend the afternoon session from 2-3pm, either online or in person.
The annual review is an opportunity for health boards to reflect on their performance over a 12-month period.
While it is possible to ask questions during the session if attending in person, members of the public are being asked to submit questions to the Board and executive leadership in advance, to help ensure they can be fully answered on the day.
NHS Highland Chair Sarah Compton-Bishop said: "A ministerial review means our performance will be examined in public, and it matters that this happens here, in a community that understands what delivering health and care across the Highlands and Argyll and Bute actually involves.
"This review comes at a time of significant change for the NHS in Scotland and we welcome the opportunity to consider how health services have been delivered in our communities and how future changes can best meet the needs of the people in our region.
“Alongside that, this is a chance for us to set out the progress our teams have made over the past year and to be open about the pressures we continue to face."
Email questions to nhsh.engage@nhs.scot with Annual Review in the subject line by Friday October 16 or write to: FREEPOST RUAK-JGSH-TUUL, Clinical Effectiveness Team, NHS Highland (Annual Review - Community Engagement Team) Assynt House, Beechwood Park, Inverness, IV2 3BW
To receive updates and register attendance visit:
nhsh.uk.engagementhq.com/embeds/projects/51812/survey-tools/60116.
Details of how to join the session online will be published on the NHS Highland website ahead of the meeting.
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