The event will take the form of a ministerial review, with the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Care, Angela Constance, attending to question NHS Highland’s Board and executive leadership on the organisation’s performance over the past 12 months.

Members of the public are invited to attend the afternoon session from 2-3pm, either online or in person.

The annual review is an opportunity for health boards to reflect on their performance over a 12-month period.

While it is possible to ask questions during the session if attending in person, members of the public are being asked to submit questions to the Board and executive leadership in advance, to help ensure they can be fully answered on the day.