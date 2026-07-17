ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Royal subjects flock to witness Bay Queen coronation

Royal subjects flock to witness Bay Queen coronation

Jul 17, 2026
CalMac helps deliver King’s Baton to Outer Hebrides in dramatic mid-sea handover

CalMac helps deliver King’s Baton to Outer Hebrides in dramatic mid-sea handover

Jul 16, 2026
'Summit special - eight munros in eight days over 230 miles

'Summit special - eight munros in eight days over 230 miles

Jul 16, 2026
Violent incident numbers revealed in MAKI schools

Violent incident numbers revealed in MAKI schools

Jul 16, 2026

Matthew Young

Cut VAT to help small businesses survive, says cafe owner

Cut VAT to help small businesses survive, says cafe owner

Jul 17, 2026
Cafe owners hail town's generosity following charity tin theft

Cafe owners hail town's generosity following charity tin theft

Jul 16, 2026
Crinan regatta celebrates getting autistic children on the water

Crinan regatta celebrates getting autistic children on the water

Jul 16, 2026
New monthly sessions launched to support unpaid carers

New monthly sessions launched to support unpaid carers

Jul 15, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Hospitality Couple - Cook and Front of House - Ardtornish Estate Company
Ardtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, ObanArdtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Engineering Apprentices - Mowi Scotland
LochaberLochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Streetscene Operative - NAY17476 - North Ayrshire Council
LamlashLamlash£28,024.61 to £28,642.66 per annum£28,024.61 to £28,642.66 per annum
HGV Class 2 Driver - GC Shellfish
Lochaber, Fort WilliamLochaber, Fort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
ASN Assistant - ARB18374 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today