May Davidson and Fiona Moore, co-owners of Cafe 35 on Argyll Street, praised the town after news broke online that money raised for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) had been stolen on July 8.

Since the theft, the sisters have received £415 in donations from generous locals, including £115 from Andy Craven, who raised the funds by running a first aid course and Ewan MacDonald who donated £100 from Lochgilphead Caravan Park.

Praising the community’s support, May was adamant that the thanks should go to everyone who came in to give what they could.

She said: "We do not know how much money we lost because the collection tin was lifted from a table, but since it happened the public have been very generous.

"A special thank you also has to go to Andy for raising the funds through the course and Ewan from the caravan park. It is amazing."

Living in a rural area, the sisters said raising funds for the SCAA was especially important, as anyone could one day rely on the service.

May added: "The number of people who’ve come in and said they’ve needed it, or that a family member needed it to get them to hospital in Glasgow, has been incredible."

As well as raising awareness of the incident, social media posts urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the theft and is following a "positive line of enquiry".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police directly.

SCAA is Scotland’s only charity air ambulance and is funded entirely by the generosity of the people of Scotland.

Thanks to supporters, the organisation is able to respond to time-critical accidents and emergencies throughout Scotland and its many Islands.