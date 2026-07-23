The initiative was the brainchild of the ship’s chief cook, John Gillespie, from Campbeltown, who set up a spot on the ferry where passengers could have their photo taken with a replica of the World Cup trophy. The station raised funds for Islay RNLI, got passengers into the tournament spirit, and rallied support for the Tartan Army.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup over the weekend, Islay RNLI volunteer and CalMac employee Innes Urquhart went on board the MV Finlaggan to accept the donation on behalf of Islay RNLI from Chief Cook John.

Islay RNLI thanked everyone who took a selfie and popped a donation in the bucket.