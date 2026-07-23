Although the football World Cup has come to an end, the spirit of the competition has remained.
Islay RNLI were delighted to receive a donation of £232.87 from the crew of CalMac’s MV Finlaggan, who hosted a ‘World Cup selfie station’ on board.
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