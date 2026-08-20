The public engagement session are being held by the ferry operator in Colonsay Village Hall on 25 August, following on from another session on August 4.

These will give members of the public and CalMac the opportunity to discuss the recommendation that MV Clansman be retained on the Oban-Colonsay service as part of the vessel deployment plan, which will be instigated by the introduction of MV Lochmor to service within the CalMac fleet.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “We have been in conversation with the community on this matter since December 2025, when originally, the plan had been for MV Hebrides to deliver the service.

"However, having worked extensively with our customers on Colonsay and listening to their views, we have reviewed options and have recommended MV Clansman is retained on the Oban to Colonsay service.”

The engagement sessions are taking place will be held on Tuesday Aug 25 from 9.30am-1030am.