A Cairnbaan woman has completed part of the world-famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain, raising more than £630 for the Lochgilphead MS Centre.
Sally Anderson, 66, undertook the eight-day challenge from 13 to 20 May, walking a section of the historic route as part of a group organised by solo travel company Just You.
After travelling Scotland before flying to Bilbao, Sally set off on the pilgrimage, determined to complete the challenge despite travel difficulties and poor weather along the way.
Inspired by both her Christian faith and her desire to give something back to the MS Centre, the 66-year walked sections of the route each day, finishing at the famous Cape Finisterre Lighthouse.
Sally said: “The centre has helped me so much over the years and I wanted to do something to give back and raise awareness of the work they do.
“Although I do not suffer from MS the team at the centre has helped me so much over the years.”
The Camino Way is a centuries-old pilgrimage route ending at Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain, attracting thousands of walkers from around the world each year.
For Sally, the experience was about more than completing a physical challenge, with the charity champion walking around five to six miles each day.
Sally said: "It was a chance to reflect, find peace and prove to myself that I can still do things. My philosophy has always been to triumph over adversity."
One of the highlights of the journey for Sally was spending time outdoors and appreciating the natural scenery.
Sally added: "The biggest outcome for me was seeing nature in a different way and taking time to reflect, and even when it was difficult, I kept telling myself: ’You can do this.’"
Although exhausted when she returned home, Sally said she was delighted to have completed the challenge.
"I was tired when I got back, but I’m really pleased I’ve done it," she said.
Sally hopes publicity surrounding her fundraising efforts will encourage further donations to the MS Centre, which relies heavily on public support.
And she is already planning her next charity challenge.
Later this year, she hopes to take part in a zip-line event across the River Clyde in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, which supported her following the death of her husband, a former serviceman.
Reflecting on her latest achievement, Sally hopes her story will encourage others to take on challenges regardless of age or circumstance.
"It’s about showing yourself what you can achieve," she said.
The MS Centre in Lochgilphead has recently been renamed to the Snowdrop Centre, to reflect the group’s commitment to helping all those who need it in the community.
Next week the organisation is hosting an open week to commemorate 30 years since the centre opened.
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