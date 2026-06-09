Sally Anderson, 66, undertook the eight-day challenge from 13 to 20 May, walking a section of the historic route as part of a group organised by solo travel company Just You.

After travelling Scotland before flying to Bilbao, Sally set off on the pilgrimage, determined to complete the challenge despite travel difficulties and poor weather along the way.

Inspired by both her Christian faith and her desire to give something back to the MS Centre, the 66-year walked sections of the route each day, finishing at the famous Cape Finisterre Lighthouse.

Sally said: “The centre has helped me so much over the years and I wanted to do something to give back and raise awareness of the work they do.

“Although I do not suffer from MS the team at the centre has helped me so much over the years.”

The Camino Way is a centuries-old pilgrimage route ending at Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain, attracting thousands of walkers from around the world each year.

For Sally, the experience was about more than completing a physical challenge, with the charity champion walking around five to six miles each day.